Enjoy lossless audio with the Beats Pill Bluetooth speaker, now selling for under $100
Looking for a capable and compact Bluetooth speaker that won't break the bank? Well, the sleek Beats Pill is discounted by 33% on Amazon and is selling for just below the $100 mark. Given that its usual price is about $150, you'll save $50 and score a pretty awesome audio device if you take advantage of this offer.
Beats is famous for its high-quality audio and its Pill-shaped speaker definitely doesn't disappoint in this department. It offers awesome sound with strong bass. One drawback, however, is that its Beats companion app lacks a built-in EQ, meaning you won't have the option to customize the sound to your liking.
What you can do is enjoy lossless audio. Just plug your Beats Pill into your computer or phone via the included USB-C cable and start playing your favorite tunes. You can also bring it anywhere you go due to its compact size and IP67 rating, ensuring it's fully dustproof and can withstand submersion in water up to three feet for about 30 minutes.
All in all, the Beats Pill is an absolute bargain at its current sub-$100 price, offering great sound and durability without breaking the bank. Just be sure to act fast and snatch one for less now while the offer lasts!
Battery life is solid, too, providing up to 24 hours of listening time. What's more, the speaker can also serve as a power bank, allowing you to charge your phone while you enjoy your favorite music. So, in other words, you can keep the tunes going without worrying you'll run out of juice.
