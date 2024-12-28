Available at its lowest price, the compact Beats Pill (2024) offers sound and style at a steal
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Compact and stylish, the Beats' latest Pill Bluetooth speaker is a great choice if you want a capable audio device that you can bring anywhere with you. And you now have another incentive to cure your boredom with this Pill-shaped fella, as it's available at a sweet discount on Amazon.
At the moment, the retailer is selling it at a $50 markdown, slashing a whole 33% off the speaker's price. And while $50 may seem like a small price cut, it's actually pretty significant, as it lets you treat yourself to a unit for just under $100. Oh, and this is the lowest price we've ever seen for this bad boy, which makes this offer truly unmissable. That said, this is a limited-time promo, suggesting you should act fast as it might expire soon.
Though budget-friendly, the new Pill speaker delivers top-quality sound with a punchy bass as a self-respecting Beats product. A downside, however, is that there is no EQ in the companion Beats app, meaning you can't fine-tune the audio to your preferences.
On the positive side, you can connect the speaker to your phone or laptop via its included USB-C cable and enjoy lossless audio. What's more, our pill-shaped friend can double as a power bank and can charge your phone.
In conclusion, the Beats Pill (2024) is worth your money, packing great sound and durability at a more affordable price. So, don't hesitate and get yours at a lovely discount now!
At the moment, the retailer is selling it at a $50 markdown, slashing a whole 33% off the speaker's price. And while $50 may seem like a small price cut, it's actually pretty significant, as it lets you treat yourself to a unit for just under $100. Oh, and this is the lowest price we've ever seen for this bad boy, which makes this offer truly unmissable. That said, this is a limited-time promo, suggesting you should act fast as it might expire soon.
Though budget-friendly, the new Pill speaker delivers top-quality sound with a punchy bass as a self-respecting Beats product. A downside, however, is that there is no EQ in the companion Beats app, meaning you can't fine-tune the audio to your preferences.
On the positive side, you can connect the speaker to your phone or laptop via its included USB-C cable and enjoy lossless audio. What's more, our pill-shaped friend can double as a power bank and can charge your phone.
Adding to its impressiveness is the great battery life, delivering 24 hours of listening time, and its IP67 dust and water resistance rating. So, the speaker is fully dustproof and can withstand submersion of up to three feet for up to 30 minutes, giving it high durability.
In conclusion, the Beats Pill (2024) is worth your money, packing great sound and durability at a more affordable price. So, don't hesitate and get yours at a lovely discount now!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: