The Beats Pill satisfies all your sound needs at its lowest price on Amazon

A close up of the Beats Pill.
If you're after a Bluetooth speaker that's portable, powerful, and doesn't break the bank, the latest Beats Pill has you covered. Right now, Amazon is offering a hefty 33% discount on this handsome fella in Champagne Gold, allowing you to snag one for less than $100. This way, you'll save $50 and score a brand-new Beats Pill at its lowest price.

Beats Pill (2024) in Champagne Gold: Save $50 on Amazon!

The new Beats Pill in Champagne Gold is on sale at a $50 discount and can be yours for just under $100. The speaker delivers great sound with a strong bass. In addition, it offers up to 24 hours of battery life and packs an IP67 dust and water resistance rating. Don't hesitate and save now!
$50 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon


Beats is famous for its great-sounding audio products, and its pill-shaped Bluetooth speaker is one of these devices that offer premium sound with a strong bass. Something we don't like, though, is that its companion Beats app doesn't come with an EQ functionality, meaning you can't tailor the audio to your taste.

On the bright side, our pill-shaped friend comes with a USB-C cable, allowing you to plug it into a phone or laptop to enjoy a lossless audio experience. To top it off, it can charge your phone while playing music, doubling as a power bank, which is pretty neat.

Thanks to its solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating, it's fully dust-tight and can survive submersion of up to three feet for about 30 minutes. This means you can bring it anywhere you go giving you peace of mind that the speaker will survive everything. Adding to its durability is its good battery life, offering up to 24 hours of listening time.

All in all, the Beats Pill (2024) is a true bargain right now. Not only are you getting a portable speaker with great sound, but you're also getting a durable device that can charge your phone and will let you enjoy your music for hours on end. All this for just under $100! So, don't dilly-dally! Tap the offer button in this post and snag your Beats Pill (2024) at a bargain price now!
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

