Base iPhone 16 models match their Pro counterparts in durability

Apple
iPhone 16 models on displays
When Apple boasted about the iPhone 16 being a tough cookie, it wasn’t kidding. While the iPhone 16 Pro passed the rigorous durability tests of YouTuber JerryRigEverything, questions remained about the base models. Good news, Apple users: the base model passed with flying colors.

Despite not having a titanium finish like its Pro counterparts, the iPhone 16 didn’t break during the famous bend test. This test is where Zack — a very well-built individual — tries to snap a phone in half with his bare hands. It might seem ridiculous but a lot of phones have failed to withstand the test and ended up looking like a foldable.

The screen also fared really well. When exposed to heat the display, unlike many other phones, remained functional and didn’t develop black spots either. It also did okay on the scratch test with the usual result of faint scratches on level six of the Mohs Hardness Scale and deeper grooves on level seven.

Video Thumbnail
The iPhone 16 doesn’t bring a whole lot to the table but at least it’s tough. | Video credit — Apple

Perhaps the most impressive components on the iPhone 16 were its cameras and the camera control button, both of which refused to pick up any scratches. Naturally, the rest of the chassis wasn’t as resistant to Zack’s knife.

This tough camera control button is one of the two main selling points of the new iPhone 16, the other being Apple Intelligence. With the former just for photographers and the latter not even fully out yet the iPhone 16 launch was so underwhelming that Apple stock dropped when it was announced.

Both the new button and Apple’s take on AI have also not been enough to drive as much demand as the company hoped for, leading to iPhone 16 production being cut. All in all, this has been a pretty lackluster year for iPhone users and Apple fans in general as the company puts out one bad software update after another.

But not to worry: the modern revamped iPhone SE is slated to come out some time next year, probably around the same time that Apple Intelligence finishes rolling out. And Apple’s next flagship lineup will probably have some more interesting choices if reports of an iPhone 17 Air are accurate.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

