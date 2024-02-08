Score a great bang for your buck and get the capable Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX for $239 of their price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you want to score an awesome Bluetooth speaker on the cheap, we suggest you snag the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore for 48% off its price on Amazon while you still can. However, if you are in the market for a new pair of awesome-sounding premium headphones, we encourage you to go for the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX instead.
The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX are stylish headphones that won't go unnoticed for long. Additionally, they are lightweight and comfy, allowing you to blast Taylor Swift's songs for hours without any ear fatigue. Furthermore, they sound amazing and work with Bang & Olufsen's app, which packs EQ functionality, allowing you to tailor their sound entirely to your liking. Their ANC is also pretty capable, although not quite among the best on the market.
As for their battery life, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX should be able to last you up to 30 hours on a single charge. They could even provide you with up to 40 hours of listening time if you are using them with their ANC turned off and at lower volumes.
We should also note that the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX don't have an official dust and water resistance IP rating, which means you should be very careful with them. However, when you put that aside, these are pretty awesome headphones that can now be yours for less, and we suggest you act fast and grab a pair at a discounted price now while the offer is still available.
A few weeks ago, we reported that Amazon is selling the top-tier Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX for 24% off their price, letting you save $121 on these amazing headphones. And although that was a good deal at the time, it's nothing compared to the jaw-dropping 40% discount these bad boys are currently enjoying at the retailer. Furthermore, if the previous discount allowed you to purchase a pair for $121 less, the current price cut is allowing you to score sweet savings of around $239 if you take advantage of this deal today!
The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX are stylish headphones that won't go unnoticed for long. Additionally, they are lightweight and comfy, allowing you to blast Taylor Swift's songs for hours without any ear fatigue. Furthermore, they sound amazing and work with Bang & Olufsen's app, which packs EQ functionality, allowing you to tailor their sound entirely to your liking. Their ANC is also pretty capable, although not quite among the best on the market.
As for their battery life, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX should be able to last you up to 30 hours on a single charge. They could even provide you with up to 40 hours of listening time if you are using them with their ANC turned off and at lower volumes.
We should also note that the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX don't have an official dust and water resistance IP rating, which means you should be very careful with them. However, when you put that aside, these are pretty awesome headphones that can now be yours for less, and we suggest you act fast and grab a pair at a discounted price now while the offer is still available.
Things that are NOT allowed: