Get a pair of ultra-premium Bang & Olufsen headphones now at $175 off

Bang & Olufsen is another titan in the premium audio market space and some of you might have heard about this Danish company. B&O products follow a unique aesthetic that prioritizes sleek simplicity and elegance.
Audiophiles all over the world praise and enjoy B&O speakers and headphones but there’s one element that turns people down - the price. As with everything premium and boutique, B&O products tend to be rather expensive.
This time around though you can get a pair of B&O wireless noise-canceling headphones with a huge discount - because there’s a clearance sale going on at Best Buy. The model in question is the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9 3rd Generation. And it’s down to $324.99 (from $500) for a limited time.
Let’s see what you’re getting for that kind of money. A built-in Google Assistant - check! Up to 25 hours of constant operation with ANC and Bluetooth enabled. Touch controls. Active noise cancellation with Transparent mode. Premium design and build materials - such as anodized aluminum, lambskin, and cowhide.
At $324.99 these are actually cheaper than a pair of “regular” Sonys. Not that Sony headphones are bad or anything. Quite on the contrary. It’s just that the B&O are on a completely different level. If you're not quite sure about this, you can check out our Best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy in 2021 article (and find the Beoplay H9 right there!)