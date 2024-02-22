Generous limited-time deal on the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore keeps rolling on Amazon

Bluetooth speaker

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore: Save $115 on Amazon The Beosound Explore can be yours at $115 off on Amazon. This is a limited-time deal that may expire soon, so if you'd like to get a premium speaker with IP67 rating, up to 27 hours of playtime, and EQ customization options, we recommend you act fast and get your Bang & Olufsen speaker right away. $115 off (46%) Buy at Amazon



Savings-wise, this 46% markdown seems to be rather generous. Granted, we saw another paintjob at a slightly lower price a few weeks back, but according to our research, the one in Navy has never seen a more generous discount. In other words, it’s now retailing at its lowest price.



Why should you give the Beosound Explore a whirl? First of all, it’s small enough to fit into your backpack’s pockets, and you also get durable straps and a carabiner if you’d like to hang it on something and enjoy the booming 360-degree sound. We know portability is a major requirement for



B&O made no compromises with durability here, ensuring you can take this puppy virtually anywhere by adding a solid IP67 rating. As for the soundstage, the compact speaker gives you a loud 360-degree sound with deep bass that may even surprise you, given its portable design.



If you don’t like how it sounds out of the box, you can download the proprietary app and enjoy some EQ customizations. Finally, with this speaker, you can enjoy your favorite tunes for up to 27 hours on a single charge, which sounds quite reasonable for its price range.



A couple of weeks back, we told you about a top Amazon deal on the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore. Back then, you could save $119 on this amazing 2021-released speaker in Black Anthracite. Fast forward to today, the time-sensitive deal keeps rolling, allowing you to score $115 in savings on the speaker in Navy.As a limited-time deal, this might go poof before we know it. So, if you’d like a portablewith a premium design, 360-degree sound, and ultra-portable form, know that you can’t go wrong by picking this B&O gem.