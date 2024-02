Generous limited-time deal on the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore keeps rolling on Amazon

Bluetooth speaker

Savings-wise, this 46% markdown seems to be rather generous. Granted, we saw another paintjob at a slightly lower price a few weeks back, but according to our research, the one in Navy has never seen a more generous discount. In other words, it’s now retailing at its lowest price.Why should you give the Beosound Explore a whirl? First of all, it’s small enough to fit into your backpack’s pockets, and you also get durable straps and a carabiner if you’d like to hang it on something and enjoy the booming 360-degree sound. We know portability is a major requirement for Bluetooth speakers and can safely say that this one is indeed quite compact.B&O made no compromises with durability here, ensuring you can take this puppy virtually anywhere by adding a solid IP67 rating. As for the soundstage, the compact speaker gives you a loud 360-degree sound with deep bass that may even surprise you, given its portable design.If you don’t like how it sounds out of the box, you can download the proprietary app and enjoy some EQ customizations. Finally, with this speaker, you can enjoy your favorite tunes for up to 27 hours on a single charge, which sounds quite reasonable for its price range.At its regular price, this speaker might be a tough sell. After all, it was released a few years ago in a price bracket flooded with equally great speakers by other major brands. Then again, now that you can have it at 46% off (for a limited time), it may seem too good to miss out on.