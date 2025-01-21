Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore is now 26% off, letting you discover the great outdoors in style

Deals Audio
A close-up of the Beosound Explore.
Bang & Olufsen is famous for its great-sounding speakers. And right now, Lady Luck is giving you yet another opportunity to score sweet savings on one.

The durable Beosound Explore is discounted by 26% on Amazon, letting you snag one in Anthracite color for less than $185. As a result, you can save around $65, which is a pretty decent deal, considering the speaker's MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) is about $249.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore in Anthracite: Save $65!

$65 off (26%)
The Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore in Anthracite is discounted by $65 on Amazon. This allows you to score one for just under $185. The speaker is extremely durable, boasting a solid IP67 rating, and offers top-quality sound. Don't hesitate and save while the offer lasts!
Buy at Amazon


Just like you'd expect from a Bang & Olufsen product, the Beosound Explore delivers top-quality sound out of the box. It offers 360-degree audio with a punchy bass. In case the default sound profile doesn't fit your taste, you can easily remedy that via the EQ functionality in its companion Bang & Olufsen app.

As the 'Explore' part in its name suggests, our friend here was made to be your perfect companion during your outdoor adventures. It boasts a rugged design, and you can easily clip it into your backpack. It's also IP67-certified, which means it's fully dust-tight and can survive submersion up to 3 feet for 30 minutes. What's more, it has a long-lasting battery, providing up to 27 hours of listening time on one charge.

All in all, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore is a top choice if you're looking for a great-sounding speaker that's easy to carry around and can survive any adventure. Furthermore, it delivers even greater value at its current price on Amazon. So, we suggest you not waste time and save on one with this deal, before it's too late and this sweet offer becomes a thing of the past!
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

