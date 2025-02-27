The stylish B&O Beosound A1 (Gen 2) is a steal at 53% off, but for a limited time
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're looking for an ultra-stylish portable Bluetooth speaker with solid audio quality, check out the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (Gen 2). This unit is back at its killer 53% discount at Woot, once again allowing you to save $160! As you may recall, we spotted the same sale going live briefly last month. The current bargain won't last much longer — only two more days (or less), so act fast.
While we've seen this B&O speaker on sale on multiple occasions, getting it for only $139.99 is quite rare. In case you're wondering, Amazon offers the variant in Grey Mist for 36% off, which equates to $110 in savings. Best Buy and Walmart, on the other hand, don't have one in stock, so you'll clearly get the best bargain by going for Woot's juicy $160 price cut.
Speaking of which, this fella delivers top-class audio most users will appreciate. It delivers deep bass and a very expansive soundstage despite its size, filling a room with clear and sparkling highs.
While it's far from the best pick at its standard price of $299.99, the B&O Beosound A1 (Gen 2) is a top-notch choice at $160 off. Get yours at Woot and save big while you still can.
With its sleek design and IP67 rating, the Beosound A1 Gen 2 is a fantastic music companion. It's compact and durable, allowing you to take it anywhere you like and enjoy premium audio. Moreover, you get various EQ customization options via the app, helping you tailor the sound to your taste.
As if that's not enough, the Beosound A1 (Gen 2) promises plenty of battery life. You should be able to get up to 18 hours of juice per charge even when you listen at higher volumes. Add to this wonderful package extras like built-in Alexa and microphone, and you've got a solid music companion.
