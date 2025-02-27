The stylish B&O Beosound A1 (Gen 2) is a steal at 53% off, but for a limited time

GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

If you're looking for an ultra-stylish portable Bluetooth speaker with solid audio quality, check out the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (Gen 2). This unit is back at its killer 53% discount at Woot, once again allowing you to save $160! As you may recall, we spotted the same sale going live briefly last month. The current bargain won't last much longer — only two more days (or less), so act fast.

Save $160 on the B&O Beosound A1 (Gen 2) at Woot

$139 99
$299 99
$160 off (53%)
Want to get premium sound in a sleek package? The B&O Beosound A1 (Gen 2) is once again a steal at its current 53% discount. The promo will only stay live for two more days or less, so don't miss out.
Buy at Woot

B&O Beosound A1 (Gen 2) is $110 off at Amazon

$110 off (37%)
Alternatively, you can buy the Beosound A1 (Gen 2) at Amazon, which lets you save 36% on the unit in Grey Mist. This promo may be suitable for hardcore Amazon fans. Check it out while it's still live.
Buy at Amazon

While we've seen this B&O speaker on sale on multiple occasions, getting it for only $139.99 is quite rare. In case you're wondering, Amazon offers the variant in Grey Mist for 36% off, which equates to $110 in savings. Best Buy and Walmart, on the other hand, don't have one in stock, so you'll clearly get the best bargain by going for Woot's juicy $160 price cut.

With its sleek design and IP67 rating, the Beosound A1 Gen 2 is a fantastic music companion. It's compact and durable, allowing you to take it anywhere you like and enjoy premium audio. Moreover, you get various EQ customization options via the app, helping you tailor the sound to your taste.

Speaking of which, this fella delivers top-class audio most users will appreciate. It delivers deep bass and a very expansive soundstage despite its size, filling a room with clear and sparkling highs.

As if that's not enough, the Beosound A1 (Gen 2) promises plenty of battery life. You should be able to get up to 18 hours of juice per charge even when you listen at higher volumes. Add to this wonderful package extras like built-in Alexa and microphone, and you've got a solid music companion.

While it's far from the best pick at its standard price of $299.99, the B&O Beosound A1 (Gen 2) is a top-notch choice at $160 off. Get yours at Woot and save big while you still can.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

