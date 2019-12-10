Google to bring a brand-new Pixel 4 feature to older Pixel models
With Automatic Call Screen, whenever an unknown number is calling you, the system will detect whether it's a call from a robot or a real person. If the former, the call will be redirected back to the caller.
The feature is available on Android 10 devices like Pixel 4, but users must enable the feature manually. The upcoming “feature drop” will upgrade it to Automatic Call Screen, so you won't have to do anything.
The phones that we're expecting Google to bring Automatic Call Screen in the future are the Pixel, Pixel 2, Pixel 2, and Pixel 3a, but don't expect the feature to arrive this year.
