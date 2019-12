Google to bring a brand-new Pixel 4 feature to older Pixel models

roll out to all Pixel devices with Android 10 over the coming weeks.

When it rains it pours! Google announced yesterday a host of new features that will come to Pixel 4 , but also a handful that will be available for previous-generation Pixels. One of the improvements coming to the Pixel 4 in the upcoming “feature drop” revealed recently by Google is Automatic Call Screen, which means that the phone can automatically screen calls from unknown numbers.Google didn't mention that the feature will be available for older Pixel models, but Business Insider reports the Mountain View company confirmed Automatic Call Screen will be “With Automatic Call Screen, whenever an unknown number is calling you, the system will detect whether it's a call from a robot or a real person. If the former, the call will be redirected back to the caller.The feature is available on Android 10 devices like Pixel 4, but users must enable the feature manually. The upcoming “feature drop” will upgrade it to Automatic Call Screen, so you won't have to do anything.The phones that we're expecting Google to bring Automatic Call Screen in the future are the Pixel, Pixel 2 Pixel 2 , and Pixel 3a , but don't expect the feature to arrive this year.