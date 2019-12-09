Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Android Software updates Google

Google reveals new features and improvements coming to Pixel phones

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Dec 09, 2019, 3:07 PM
Google reveals new features and improvements coming to Pixel phones
For the first time in a very long time, Google offers Pixel phone users details about what's included in their monthly updates. The time Google chose to reveal that information is related to the fact that the search giant will start releasing bigger updates via so-called “new Pixel feature drops.”

The first “feature drop” will be rolled out this month and while most of the improvements and new features are aimed at Pixel 4 users, the older Pixel phones are getting their fair share of changes too.

For example, older generation Pixels are getting the Recorder app, while Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a will get Live Caption in the first feature drop update. The Digital Wellbeing app that's installed on the Pixel phone will be updated with a Focus mode and a brand new Flip to Shhh feature on Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

Pixel 4 will receive the bulk of the improvements, starting with more control over photos, an updated Call Screen app, and improved video calls on the Duo app. Also, those using Pixel 4 phones in the UK, Canada, Ireland, Singapore, and Australia will receive the new Google Assistant (English only), which offers an even better overall experience.
Important under-the-hood changes will be implemented as well, as Google confirmed that all Pixel devices will receive an update to their memory management to make them snappier than ever. Google says the new features are already rolling out to Pixel phones all over the world, but it will take weeks to reach all devices. Once you get the Android update, you should head to Google Play Store and update all the apps that require one to benefit from the latest improvements.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

galaxy-s11-leaks-samsung-exclusive-108MP-camera-sensor
The Galaxy S11 leaks in a test mule case, flaunting a Samsung-exclusive 108MP sensor
Trial-to-determine-fate-of-T-Mobile-Sprint-merger-starts-tomorrow
Fate of the T-Mobile-Sprint merger rests on a trial that begins tomorrow
Apple-to-name-iPhone-SE-sequel-iPhone-9
Apple's next handset will reportedly be the iPhone 9
OnePlus-8-Lite-renders-surface
Fresh renders reveal a return to the mid-range sector for OnePlus
Best-ANC-wireless-earphones-price-battery-life
Best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation
samsung-galaxy-note-10-lite-battery-size-larger-than-note-10-plus
Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Lite has a bigger battery than the Note 10+ (yes, really)
Half-of-the-iPhone-12s-screen-may-become-Touch-ID-as-a-Face-ID-redundancy
In iPhone 12, a Touch ID and Face ID marriage of convenience
samsung-galaxy-s11-galaxy-fold-clamshell-camera-specs-report
Huge Galaxy S11 and 'Galaxy Fold clamshell' camera upgrades revealed in credible new report

Popular stories

Download-FitbitOS-4.1-update-Versa-smartwatches
Fitbit OS 4.1 update rolling out to all compatible smartwatches in the US
T-Mobile-will-reportedly-lower-the-price-it-pays-for-Sprint
T-Mobile expected to revise lower the price it will pay for Sprint
108MP-camera-photos-xiaomi-mi-note-10-samsung-galaxy-s11
Testing this 108MP camera makes me wish the Samsung Galaxy S11 DOESN'T have one
google-pixel-4-att-deal-new-line-monthly-installments
Here's how you can get Google's Pixel 4 at a measly $150 overall (no trade-in required)
sams-club-deals-gift-card-iphone-11-galaxy-note-10-more
Sam's Club is preparing another stunning deal on the latest iPhones and Samsung flagships
samsung-motorola-razr-foldable-rival-price-release-rumor
Samsung's imminent Motorola Razr rival might be a lot cheaper than you expect
Motorola-imagines-a-foldable-Razr-with-modular-attachments
Motorola depicts a foldable Razr with modular attachments
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-battery-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ battery has leaked and it's massive

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.