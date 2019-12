Google reveals new features and improvements coming to Pixel phones

will receive the bulk of the improvements, starting with more control over photos, an updated Call Screen app, and improved video calls on the Duo app. Also, those using Pixel 4 phones in the UK, Canada, Ireland, Singapore, and Australia will receive the new Pixel 4 will receive the bulk of the improvements, starting with more control over photos, an updated Call Screen app, and improved video calls on the Duo app. Also, those using Pixel 4 phones in the UK, Canada, Ireland, Singapore, and Australia will receive the new Google Assistant (English only), which offers an even better overall experience.

Important under-the-hood changes will be implemented as well, as Google confirmed that all Pixel devices will receive an update to their memory management to make them snappier than ever. Google says the new features are already rolling out to Pixel phones all over the world, but it will take weeks to reach all devices. Once you get the Android update, you should head to Google Play Store and update all the apps that require one to benefit from the latest improvements.

For the first time in a very long time, Google offers Pixel phone users details about what's included in their monthly updates. The time Google chose to reveal that information is related to the fact that the search giant will start releasing bigger updates via so-called “new Pixel feature drops.”The first “feature drop” will be rolled out this month and while most of the improvements and new features are aimed at Pixel 4 users, the older Pixel phones are getting their fair share of changes too.For example, older generation Pixels are getting the Recorder app, while Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a will get Live Caption in the first feature drop update. The Digital Wellbeing app that's installed on the Pixel phone will be updated with a Focus mode and a brand new Flip to Shhh feature on Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL