Google reveals new features and improvements coming to Pixel phones
Pixel 4 will receive the bulk of the improvements, starting with more control over photos, an updated Call Screen app, and improved video calls on the Duo app. Also, those using Pixel 4 phones in the UK, Canada, Ireland, Singapore, and Australia will receive the new Google Assistant (English only), which offers an even better overall experience.
Important under-the-hood changes will be implemented as well, as Google confirmed that all Pixel devices will receive an update to their memory management to make them snappier than ever. Google says the new features are already rolling out to Pixel phones all over the world, but it will take weeks to reach all devices. Once you get the Android update, you should head to Google Play Store and update all the apps that require one to benefit from the latest improvements.
