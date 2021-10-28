Australia wants Google to put a search engine 'choice screen' on Android phones

Australian competition watchdog wants Google to include a search engine choice screen on Android phones

The ACCC finds that Google is dominating the online search market and has therefore harmed competition and consumers, so it demands the search giant to include a mandatory search engine "choice screen" that will enable people to easily choose what search engine they want to use on Android.







The report also highlights that Google's royalty payments that the company pays to Mozilla for having Google Search as a default search engine have contributed to over 90% of Mozilla's Firefox annual global revenue.







