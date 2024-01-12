AT&T launches new prepaid unlimited plan, deals galore
AT&T Prepaid has just announced that it’s introducing a new unlimited plan in order to help customers prepare for the tax season. Additionally, the carrier now has a bunch of deals on various Apple and Android devices that customers can check out before paying their taxes.
The new unlimited plan offers customers unlimited talk, text and data throughout the U.S. Mexico and Canada (limit 25GB in Canada). It’s also important to note that unlimited plan offers new customers one line of unlimited data for $40 per month. when they sign up for AutoPay.
Besides the new unlimited plan, AT&T Prepaid launched a bunch of deals just in time for the tax season. Starting today and through April 18, the carrier is offering customers great discounts in AT&T stores across the country. Here are some of the deals that are now live on the carrier’s website:
No clue on whether or not new devices will be on sale as part of the “tax time” promotion, but the ones that are now available are pretty varied and seem to cover all price points.
Only 30GB per month at max 3 Mbps is included in the prepaid plan, then speeds will be slowed to max 1.5 Mbps, so keep that in mind if you’re considering AT&T’s new prepaid plan.
- Moto G Pure: Free
- Samsung A03s: Free
- Samsung A13: $29.99
- Samsung A14 5G: $49.99
- Moto g 5G: $49.99 (Requires new activation on any monthly plan with AutoPay)
- iPhone 11: $179.99
- iPhone 12: $299.99 (Requires new activation on unlimited plan with AutoPay)
