AT&T turns to four-time NBA champion to help promote its iPhone 14 deal on television

AT&T today released its new ad campaign for the brand spanking new iPhone 14 series starring NBA superstar LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers. In the first ad, Lebron is sitting across a small round table from actress Milana Vayntrub who once again is reprising her role as the carrier's representative named Lily Adams. LeBron says that the new iPhone 14 Pro is "amazing," and while Lily agrees, LeBron wants everyone dealing with AT&T to get the same deal he is getting.

After some literal back and forth, it is decided. Every customer, new and existing, will be getting the same deal to be applied toward the purchase of every iPhone 14 model. "Ok, my work here is done," the four-time NBA Champion says. LeBron and Lily head outside to look at a billboard for the sale. "Everyone gets the best deal on every iPhone. Amazing," King James notes before Lily turns to him and asks, "are you coming for my job?"

The deal being promoted in the spot offers a free 128GB/256GB iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus, a free 128GB iPhone 14 Pro, up to $1,000 off of the 128GB iPhone 14 Pro Max. To get this deal, new or existing AT&T customers must buy the phone with a qualifying installment plan on an eligible AT&T unlimited plan. An eligible trade-in also needs to be included.

While we don't have the video of the final ad for you to see, AT&T has released two videos taking us behind the scenes with Lebron James and Milana Vayntrub for you to enjoy.




You are sure to catch AT&T's ad for its iPhone 14 deal starring LeBron James as soon as today while watching your favorite television show or sporting event.
