AT&T massively expands its hotspot network thanks to new partnership
AT&T has more than 20,000 US hotspots with locations in all 50 states, but even that pales in comparison with Helium Network’s net of over 62,000 hotspots locations.
Earlier today, AT&T and Helium Network announced a new partnership allowing the US carrier’s subscribers to access Helium’s massive network of hotspots in the United States and Mexico.
According to Helium, this decentralized business model that puts the community right and center is both robust and cost-efficient, and an excellent alternative to traditional wireless infrastructure.
For the unaware, Helium’s Wi-Fi network is built by individuals and businesses by deploying “mini cell towers,” known as hotspots. They earn rewards to incentivize them to help build the network and provide coverage to nearby devices.
The 62,000 hotspots Helium has deployed in the United States and Mexico are now accessible through this collaboration by all AT&T subscribers.
Working with AT&T is a massive step forward in our mission to bring affordable and accessible connectivity to the masses. Teaming up with such a global leader in the industry allows us to rapidly accelerate the adoption of Helium and provide real-world value to both AT&T and their subscribers. This is only the beginning of our journey that will transform the future of connectivity.
– Amir Haleem, Co-founder of Helium and CEO of Helium Mobile, April 2025
Helium's massive network of hotspot locations in the United States | Screenshot by PhoneArena
AT&T is not the first carrier that benefits from Helium’s massive network of hotspots deployed in the US and Mexico. Telefonica Movistar and a couple of other MNOs and MVNOs have already signed partnerships with Helium Network and their customers are now enjoying the benefits these offer.
Before the collaboration with AT&T, Helium Network had nearly half a million daily users, but with the addition of a major carrier the number will drastically change.
In related news, Helium Mobile recently introduced the Zero Plan, the first free phone plan in the United States. The Zero Plan includes 3 GB of free data, 100 minutes voice and 300 texts. All of these are completely free, but you’ll have to bring your own device and number. Besides the free Zero Plan, Helium Mobile also offers two other plans that cost money: Air and Infinity.
