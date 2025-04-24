Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

AT&T massively expands its hotspot network thanks to new partnership

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
AT&T
AT&T logo
AT&T has more than 20,000 US hotspots with locations in all 50 states, but even that pales in comparison with Helium Network’s net of over 62,000 hotspots locations.

Earlier today, AT&T and Helium Network announced a new partnership allowing the US carrier’s subscribers to access Helium’s massive network of hotspots in the United States and Mexico.

For the unaware, Helium’s Wi-Fi network is built by individuals and businesses by deploying “mini cell towers,” known as hotspots. They earn rewards to incentivize them to help build the network and provide coverage to nearby devices.

According to Helium, this decentralized business model that puts the community right and center is both robust and cost-efficient, and an excellent alternative to traditional wireless infrastructure.

The 62,000 hotspots Helium has deployed in the United States and Mexico are now accessible through this collaboration by all AT&T subscribers.

Working with AT&T is a massive step forward in our mission to bring affordable and accessible connectivity to the masses. Teaming up with such a global leader in the industry allows us to rapidly accelerate the adoption of Helium and provide real-world value to both AT&T and their subscribers. This is only the beginning of our journey that will transform the future of connectivity.

– Amir Haleem, Co-founder of Helium and CEO of Helium Mobile, April 2025

Helium's massive network of hotspot locations in the United States | Screenshot by PhoneArena

AT&T is not the first carrier that benefits from Helium’s massive network of hotspots deployed in the US and Mexico. Telefonica Movistar and a couple of other MNOs and MVNOs have already signed partnerships with Helium Network and their customers are now enjoying the benefits these offer.

Before the collaboration with AT&T, Helium Network had nearly half a million daily users, but with the addition of a major carrier the number will drastically change.

In related news, Helium Mobile recently introduced the Zero Plan, the first free phone plan in the United States. The Zero Plan includes 3 GB of free data, 100 minutes voice and 300 texts. All of these are completely free, but you’ll have to bring your own device and number. Besides the free Zero Plan, Helium Mobile also offers two other plans that cost money: Air and Infinity.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular Stories

Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Another good thing coming to an end at T-Mobile tomorrow, leaving it a ghost of its former self
Another good thing coming to an end at T-Mobile tomorrow, leaving it a ghost of its former self
Rare T-Mobile move suggests monumental change coming tomorrow
Rare T-Mobile move suggests monumental change coming tomorrow

Latest News

Mid-range Motorola Edge (2024) becomes a no-brainer after hefty discount at the official store
Mid-range Motorola Edge (2024) becomes a no-brainer after hefty discount at the official store
Some Pixel users are experiencing major issues after installing the April update
Some Pixel users are experiencing major issues after installing the April update
The 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 with LTE is a best-seller at $190 off on Walmart
The 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 with LTE is a best-seller at $190 off on Walmart
AT&T gains 324,000 new subscribers in the face of Verizon losing 289,000
AT&T gains 324,000 new subscribers in the face of Verizon losing 289,000
Google to reduce Pixel lock screen clutter with new At a Glance placement in latest Android 16 beta
Google to reduce Pixel lock screen clutter with new At a Glance placement in latest Android 16 beta
AT&T and Verizon confirm they will pass the cost of tariffs to their customers
AT&T and Verizon confirm they will pass the cost of tariffs to their customers
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless