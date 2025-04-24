AT&T massively expands its hotspot network thanks to new partnership

Helium's massive network of hotspot locations in the United States | Screenshot by PhoneArena

AT&T

AT&T

is not the first carrier that benefits from Helium’s massive network of hotspots deployed in the US and Mexico. Telefonica Movistar and a couple of other MNOs and MVNOs have already signed partnerships with Helium Network and their customers are now enjoying the benefits these offer.Before the collaboration with, Helium Network had nearly half a million daily users, but with the addition of a major carrier the number will drastically change.In related news, Helium Mobile recently introduced the Zero Plan, the first free phone plan in the United States. The Zero Plan includes 3 GB of free data, 100 minutes voice and 300 texts. All of these are completely free, but you’ll have to bring your own device and number. Besides the free Zero Plan, Helium Mobile also offers two other plans that cost money: Air and Infinity.