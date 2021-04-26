Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
AT&T Wireless service

AT&T Fiber speeds increased at no extra charge

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 26, 2021, 11:01 PM
AT&amp;T Fiber speeds increased at no extra charge
AT&T announced Fiber customers will soon benefit from a couple of changes to their plans at no extra charge. The most important is the speed increase that AT&T Fiber customers will get very soon, but this isn't the only benefit revealed today.

The carrier confirmed that starting today, AT&T Fiber customers can get the AT&T Internet Security at no additional cost. The new security feature is available through the Smart Home Manager app, and it's the latest addition to the AT&T ActiveArmor security suite to protect customers from digital threats.

Now, as far as speed increase goes, AT&T Fiber customers on entry and mid-level plans will get a 200Mbps boost to their upload and download speeds. This means that AT&T's 100Mbps plan will become Internet 300, while the 300Mbps plan will increase to 500Mbps (the new Internet 500). The 1 GIG plan (Internet 1000) remains the same though.

New customers will be able to subscribe to any of the three plans starting today: 300Mbps / $35 per month for a year (plus taxes and $10/month equip fee), 500Mbps / $45 per month for a year (plus taxes and $10/month equip fee), and 1 GIG / $60 per month for a year (plus taxes and $10/month equip fee).

If you're already an AT&T Fiber customer, you will be upgraded on Internet 300 and 500 at no additional cost in the coming weeks, the carrier confirmed.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra rumored to feature a 200MP camera
Popular stories
Apple finally releases iOS 14.5
Popular stories
OnePlus Watch review: Stylishly simple
Popular stories
Does phone speaker quality matter to you?

Popular stories

Popular stories
After update, Google Maps will no longer give you the fastest route by default
Popular stories
Android and iOS users need to change their password for this app immediately!
Popular stories
YouTube adds confusing video quality controls on Android and iOS
Popular stories
Motorola's newest mid-range troopers come with 120Hz screens, huge batteries, and crazy low prices
Popular stories
More proof that Samsung is working on the foldable Galaxy Z Fold Tab
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G can be yours for as little as $300 right now

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless