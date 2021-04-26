AT&T Fiber speeds increased at no extra charge

AT&T announced
Fiber customers will soon benefit from a couple of changes to their plans at no extra charge. The most important is the speed increase that AT&T Fiber customers will get very soon, but this isn't the only benefit revealed today.
The carrier confirmed that starting today, AT&T Fiber
customers can get the AT&T Internet Security at no additional cost. The new security feature is available through the Smart Home Manager app, and it's the latest addition to the AT&T ActiveArmor security suite to protect customers from digital threats.
Now, as far as speed increase goes, AT&T Fiber customers on entry and mid-level plans will get a 200Mbps boost to their upload and download speeds. This means that AT&T
's 100Mbps plan will become Internet 300, while the 300Mbps plan will increase to 500Mbps (the new Internet 500). The 1 GIG plan (Internet 1000) remains the same though.
New customers will be able to subscribe to any of the three plans starting today: 300Mbps / $35 per month for a year (plus taxes and $10/month equip fee), 500Mbps / $45 per month for a year (plus taxes and $10/month equip fee), and 1 GIG / $60 per month for a year (plus taxes and $10/month equip fee).
If you're already an AT&T Fiber customer, you will be upgraded on Internet 300 and 500 at no additional cost in the coming weeks, the carrier confirmed.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!