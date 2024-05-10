Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Last chance to snatch the perfect Mother's Day gift at a discount and get it in time for Her holiday!
Last chance to snatch the perfect Mother's Day gift at a discount and get it in time for Her holiday!

AT&T appeals fine imposed on it by the FCC for selling its customers' location data without consent

By
0comments
AT&T appeals fine imposed on it by the FCC for selling its customers' location data without consent
Last month the FCC fined the nation's "Big 3" wireless providers approximately $200 million combined for sharing the location of its customers with third-party platforms without consent. These platforms, known as aggregators, sell the data to their third-party customers who use the info to push out timely ads among other things. For example, did you ever walk past, say, a Sunglass Hut store and moments later receive a digital coupon for a pair of sunglasses? Did you stop in amazement wondering how the retailer knew where you are? This is how.

The investigation started in 2020 and in April 2024 the FCC spanked Verizon to the tune of $47 million. T-Mobile was fined $80 million and is also responsible for the $12 million that Sprint was ordered to pay since T-Mobile acquired Sprint after the investigation started. AT&T was ordered to pay $57 million.

According to Law 360, AT&T is appealing the $57 million fine that the regulatory agency imposed because of allegations that the nation's third-largest carrier failed to protect customer data. AT&T responded by calling the FCC's order an "abuse of discretion." The FCC spent years investigating the carriers to see whether they sold their own customers' location data to third-party firms, an action that FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel called a failure to "protect the information entrusted to them."

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said that the carriers involved failed to protect the customer data entrusted to them - AT&amp;T appeals fine imposed on it by the FCC for selling its customers&#039; location data without consent
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said that the carriers involved failed to protect the customer data entrusted to them

The FCC investigation was the result of news reports that said wireless carriers were selling real-time location data to aggregators who sold location data to bail-bond companies and bounty hunters. In a statement last month, Rosenworcel said, "This ugly practice violates the law — specifically Section 222 of the Communications Act, which protects the privacy of consumer data." 

Yesterday, AT&T appealed to the Fifth Circuit calling the regulatory agency's actions "arbitrary, capricious and contrary to the law." The wireless provider insists that the location data at issue is not "customer proprietary network information" as defined in Section 222 of the Communications Act, which the FCC accuses AT&T of violating. While AT&T is the first of the "Big 3" to appeal the FCC's orders, both Verizon and T-Mobile said last week that it will also appeal the agency's action.

In a statement, AT&T said, "The commission's finding that AT&T acted unreasonably in discovering and protecting against unauthorized access to customers' location data is arbitrary and capricious, while the imposition of a $57 million penalty based on the existence of 84 distinct location-based-services providers (despite zero breaches by those providers) defies law and logic." The carrier says that the FCC's administrative proceedings "run afoul of the Constitution."
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Featured Stories

Huawei Watch Fit 3 Review: Third Time's the Charm
7.5
Huawei Watch Fit 3 Review: Third Time's the Charm
Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S24 Ultra, Pixel 8a, AirPods Pro 2, and more promos to feast on!
Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S24 Ultra, Pixel 8a, AirPods Pro 2, and more promos to feast on!
With the $400 iPad Pro M4 display Apple chose elegance before battery life
With the $400 iPad Pro M4 display Apple chose elegance before battery life
Best Mother's Day deals: Show your love for Mom with last-minute tech gifts without breaking the bank
Best Mother's Day deals: Show your love for Mom with last-minute tech gifts without breaking the bank
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
4 billion Android users who downloaded apps flagged by Microsoft need to take some actions to stay safe
4 billion Android users who downloaded apps flagged by Microsoft need to take some actions to stay safe
Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon
Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is on sale at a significant discount and includes free top-tier earbuds
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is on sale at a significant discount and includes free top-tier earbuds

Latest News

Best Pixel 8a deals: Top pre-order deals to check out
Best Pixel 8a deals: Top pre-order deals to check out
At 53% off, Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are dirt cheap and a total bargain for anyone on a budget
At 53% off, Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are dirt cheap and a total bargain for anyone on a budget
SEGA and Rovio, makers of Angry Birds, announce new multiplayer Sonic game
SEGA and Rovio, makers of Angry Birds, announce new multiplayer Sonic game
Woot's massive 57% discount on the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds is back with a bang
Woot's massive 57% discount on the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds is back with a bang
The high-end AirPods Max enjoy a rare $99 price cut at Amazon, only for a limited time
The high-end AirPods Max enjoy a rare $99 price cut at Amazon, only for a limited time
Unboxing roulette: Apple Pencil Pro comes in five unique box designs
Unboxing roulette: Apple Pencil Pro comes in five unique box designs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless