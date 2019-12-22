Woman overpays AT&T by over $5K and still awaits the return of her money
The television station contacted AT&T and said that it cut a check on December 5th. However, it also told the station that it is working with a third-party vendor to process the refund as soon as possible. Still, the company said that it has no idea when the money will be returned.
As you can imagine, Doty is fuming. She says, "It is frustrating beyond explanation when you are talking to someone reading from a script who cannot help you. They are not helping you to resolve the issue." She has filed a complaint with the Washington Attorney General's Office and has a message for the nation's second-largest carrier. "I paid you too much money and I just want that money back."
The problem when an accidental overpayment is made is that it ties up money that might have been earmarked for other bills that are important such as health insurance, the mortgage, the cable bill and more. It's amazing how something as small as a decimal point can create such a big problem.
