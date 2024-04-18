Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

AT&T Android Tablets
AT&T's first kid-friendly tablet is here... without a release date or price
If you're the parent of a relatively small child who's been nagging you for a while to be allowed to own and use their very first tablet, AT&T is just about ready to come to your rescue. Curiously enough, we don't know exactly when the playfully named amiGO Jr. Tab will be made available and at what price, although it probably won't be long now and the slate is unlikely to cost much.

The carrier's official announcement of its "first kid's tablet" also doesn't contain many details on specifications and the usual features advertised when an Android device is unveiled. That's likely because AT&T thinks this product's target audience cares more about things like parental controls than screen resolution, processing power, or memory.

If you do feel that way, you'll be delighted to know that the first-of-a-kind AT&T amiGO Jr. Tab comes with an all-new AT&T amiGO app that promises to let you "fully control" your child's experience remotely on your own device in one place with little to no effort and no additional cost.

Safe browsing, playtime limits, and location monitoring will all be integrated into this platform, which also guarantees secure messaging, voice calls and video calling with parent-approved contacts. Because that doesn't sound like a lot of fun and you risk making your child averse to technology rather than enthralled by it if you set too many limits and restrictions, the device does also come with free Google Kids Space access where "teacher approved" apps, games, and videos can be found.

In case you're wondering, this is AT&T's first own-brand kid's tablet, with the carrier previously releasing Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Kids Edition to meet the needs of this same audience. Coincidentally or not, that product is now listed as "out of stock" on the operator's website, an availability situation that's likely to go unchanged in anticipation of the amiGO Jr. Tab release... at some point in the not-so-distant future.

Elsewhere, Verizon charges $200 for a TCL Tab Family Edition and TCL Tab Disney Edition, while T-Mobile's Alcatel Joy Tab Kids 2 is technically priced at $168 but also listed as unavailable on Magenta's official website for some reason. That means there could definitely be some demand for AT&T's newest tablet, especially if it's priced aggressively enough and equipped with decent enough features and capabilities. We'll keep you posted.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

