AT&T's first kid-friendly tablet is here... without a release date or price





The carrier's The carrier's official announcement of its "first kid's tablet" also doesn't contain many details on specifications and the usual features advertised when an Android device is unveiled. That's likely because AT&T thinks this product's target audience cares more about things like parental controls than screen resolution, processing power, or memory.





If you do feel that way, you'll be delighted to know that the first-of-a-kind AT&T amiGO Jr. Tab comes with an all-new AT&T amiGO app that promises to let you "fully control" your child's experience remotely on your own device in one place with little to no effort and no additional cost.





Safe browsing, playtime limits, and location monitoring will all be integrated into this platform, which also guarantees secure messaging, voice calls and video calling with parent-approved contacts. Because that doesn't sound like a lot of fun and you risk making your child averse to technology rather than enthralled by it if you set too many limits and restrictions, the device does also come with free Google Kids Space access where "teacher approved" apps, games, and videos can be found.



own-brand kid's tablet, with the carrier previously releasing Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Kids Edition to meet the needs of this same audience. Coincidentally or not, that product is now In case you're wondering, this is AT&T's firstkid's tablet, with the carrier previously releasing Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Kids Edition to meet the needs of this same audience. Coincidentally or not, that product is now listed as "out of stock" on the operator's website , an availability situation that's likely to go unchanged in anticipation of the amiGO Jr. Tab release... at some point in the not-so-distant future.





Elsewhere, Verizon charges $200 for a TCL Tab Family Edition and TCL Tab Disney Edition, while T-Mobile 's Alcatel Joy Tab Kids 2 is technically priced at $168 but also listed as unavailable on Magenta's official website for some reason. That means there could definitely be some demand for AT&T's newest tablet, especially if it's priced aggressively enough and equipped with decent enough features and capabilities. We'll keep you posted.