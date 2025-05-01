AT&T launches wild security features to help stop spam and scams
AT&T customers are probably already familiar with the carrier ActiveArmor app, which has been specifically designed to help stop spam and scams including robocalls.
Today, the carrier announced that it’s adding several new features to the app that will turn ActiveArmor into “the most comprehensive security app to help stop spam and scams.”
One of the most important new features added to the app is the ability to recover your lost wallet. According to AT&T, customers who lose their credit cards, debit card, checkbook, driver’s license, or other ID cards, should call the carrier’s recovery specialists with a single click in the app and they should help you replace them.
Another new feature released today is “ID restoration,” which comes in handy if you experience identity theft. AT&T says it will work with credit bureaus to mitigate the damage, send letter of dispute to creditors and even file an identity theft affidavit with the IRS.
Password manager and a web browser extension for it have been added to the app too. It will allow AT&T ActiveArmor users to create, store, and recover login credentials and automatically fill in online forms.
Last but not least, ActiveArmor now features social media identity protection. If you want, you can let the app scan your social media accounts for signs of unauthorized activity, scams, malicious links, or content that could damage reputation.
The most important thing is that all these new five features are included in ActiveArmor Advanced mobile security for no extra cost with the following plans: Unlimited Extra EL, Unlimited Premium PS and select legacy plans.
AT&T ActiveArmor has always helped keep our customers safe, now it’s even more valuable. Security services can add up quickly when purchased separately. We’re providing a comprehensive solution that continues to evolve with security needs.
– Amanda Cacheris, vice president of features, AT&T, April 2025.
It's important to mention that recovery services don’t include loyalty/membership cards, monetary compensation, or other cash alternatives. More importantly, services are not guaranteed.
AT&T's ActiveArmor app gains new security features | Image credit: AT&T
Those who aren’t subscribed to any of the plans mentioned above can get all the benefits of ActiveArmor will have to pay $3.99 per month.
