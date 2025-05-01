AT&T launches wild security features to help stop spam and scams

– Amanda Cacheris, vice president of features, AT&T , April 2025.

AT&T 's ActiveArmor app gains new security features | Image credit: AT&T

Another new feature released today is “ID restoration,” which comes in handy if you experience identity theft.says it will work with credit bureaus to mitigate the damage, send letter of dispute to creditors and even file an identity theft affidavit with the IRS.Password manager and a web browser extension for it have been added to the app too. It will allowActiveArmor users to create, store, and recover login credentials and automatically fill in online forms.Last but not least, ActiveArmor now features social media identity protection. If you want, you can let the app scan your social media accounts for signs of unauthorized activity, scams, malicious links, or content that could damage reputation.The most important thing is that all these new five features are included in ActiveArmor Advanced mobile security for no extra cost with the following plans: Unlimited Extra EL, Unlimited Premium PS and select legacy plans.Those who aren’t subscribed to any of the plans mentioned above can get all the benefits of ActiveArmor will have to pay $3.99 per month.