AT&T raises DirecTV prices again starting next year

DirecTV Premier plan will cost $197 from $189 (an increase of $8)

DirecTV Ultimate plan will cost $142 from $135 (an increase of $7)

DirecTV Xtra plan will cost $131 from $124 (an increase of $7)

DirecTV Choice plan will cost $115 from $110 (an increase of $5)

DirecTV Select plan will cost $85 from $81 (an increase of $4)

DirecTV Entertainment will cost $97 from $93 (an increase of $4)

DirecTV Basic plans will cost $1 or $3 more

U-450 plan will cost $161 from $154 (an increase of $7)

U-300 plan will cost $129 from $125 (an increase of $5)

U-200 plan will cost $112 from $107 (an increase of $5)

U-family plan will cost $88 from $85 (an increase of $3)

Because our programming costs went up, we have to raise our monthly prices for select packages starting January 19, 2020

AT&T continues to lose TV customers and the only solution the carrier found to make up for the losses is to raise the prices again. It happened twice this year and it will happen again no later than next month.Regardless of which service you're subscribed to, you'll have to pay more starting January 19, 2020. Unless you currently have a DirecTV or U-verse TV promotion, in which case you'll keep the discount until it expires. Then, you'll have to pay the new prices listed below:Apart from the price hikes mentioned above, AT&T announced that it will crease the fees for its Regional Sports Network by up to $2. These fees vary by location, so some customers may have to pay less.U-verse customers have been hit with the price hikes too, so if you're using these services, you'll have to pay more starting next month. You can find below the full list of price changes:Finally, the Broadcast TV fee will increase by $2 per month. In case you're wondering why AT&T has decided to increase DirecTV prices a few months after the last price hike, here is the official statement: “.”