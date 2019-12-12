AT&T raises DirecTV prices again starting next year
- DirecTV Premier plan will cost $197 from $189 (an increase of $8)
- DirecTV Ultimate plan will cost $142 from $135 (an increase of $7)
- DirecTV Xtra plan will cost $131 from $124 (an increase of $7)
- DirecTV Choice plan will cost $115 from $110 (an increase of $5)
- DirecTV Select plan will cost $85 from $81 (an increase of $4)
- DirecTV Entertainment will cost $97 from $93 (an increase of $4)
- DirecTV Basic plans will cost $1 or $3 more
Apart from the price hikes mentioned above, AT&T announced that it will crease the fees for its Regional Sports Network by up to $2. These fees vary by location, so some customers may have to pay less.
U-verse customers have been hit with the price hikes too, so if you're using these services, you'll have to pay more starting next month. You can find below the full list of price changes:
- U-450 plan will cost $161 from $154 (an increase of $7)
- U-300 plan will cost $129 from $125 (an increase of $5)
- U-200 plan will cost $112 from $107 (an increase of $5)
- U-family plan will cost $88 from $85 (an increase of $3)
Finally, the Broadcast TV fee will increase by $2 per month. In case you're wondering why AT&T has decided to increase DirecTV prices a few months after the last price hike, here is the official statement: “Because our programming costs went up, we have to raise our monthly prices for select packages starting January 19, 2020.”
