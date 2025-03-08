AT&T gives in to pressure by removing DEI policies and "woke" programs

AT&T .

The nation's third-largest wireless carrier is going all out to follow the current administration's attack on diversity and inclusion. For example, Michelle Jordan was the title of chief diversity officer at the company. According to her LinkedIn profile, that job title has been renamed vice president of culture and inclusion. AT&T employees working under Jordan are now members of a team that has been renamed according to a source close to





Beyond changing names and titles, AT&T has stopped funding the Trevor Project, a group tasked with preventing suicides by LGBTQ+ youth. Along the same lines, AT&T is no longer supporting Turn Up the Love which is a Pride event that features musical artists. The carrier also has stopped telling employees to wear pins showing their favorite pronouns. These preferred pronoun pins will no longer be available at AT&T 's employee stores.









The carrier will stop the practice of awarding contracts based on a DEI initiative and these contracts will be handed out based on value, quality, and function. However, AT&T will award more contracts to more small and local businesses. Instead of awarding scholarships to minority groups such as Hispanics which it has done in the past, the carrier's scholarships will now be available to all.









Former music video director Robby Starbuck, who champions anti-DEI policies, posted a tweet in which he takes credit for AT&T's moves away from DEI. In the tweet, he also praises the company's executives for making what he calls "MAJOR" changes. While an executive order signed by President Donald Trump bans the use of preferred programs such as DEI in the federal government, the president said he might go after private companies for having "illegal" diversity programs.



