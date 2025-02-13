AT&T may have a sweet Valentine's deal for you if you're willing to switch carriers

Starting February 14, 2025

The leaked information suggests several requirements for this potential offer. Customers would need to transfer their phone number to a new postpaid smartphone line with AT&T , and could either bring their own device or purchase a new one through AT&T 's installment plans. However, the new line would need to be activated on any of AT&T 's wireless plans.





Additionally, the line with their previous carrier must have been active and in good standing for at least 120 days. Customers would also need to have a balance remaining on their installment plan with their current provider. To claim the reimbursement, which is reportedly a maximum of $800, customers would need to upload a copy of their bill as proof of their existing installment plan.

Beyond these basic requirements, the leak suggests a few other stipulations, such as:

Customers would need to have made at least four installment payments with their previous carrier.

The offer would not be valid for transfers from Cricket Wireless or other AT&T resellers.

resellers. Transfers from wired, residential wireless, or VoIP services like Google Voice would also be ineligible.

There would also be a limit of ten eligible offers per account.









One of the most notable aspects of this leaked promotion is that it is reportedly stackable with all other national and private offers, including rate plan appreciation offers. This could potentially create significant savings for customers who qualify.





If this information turns out to be accurate, it could present an opportunity for people to re-evaluate their current wireless service. Those who have been hesitant to switch due to the cost of paying off their existing device could find this offer particularly appealing. It's always wise to compare plans and features before making any decisions, but the potential financial incentive could be a significant factor for many.





It's been a while since AT&T has offered a switcher offer like this, so we will be sure to stand by and verify this deal once the effective date arrives.