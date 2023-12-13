Asus ROG Phone 8’s launch date is no longer a mystery
Asus has been teasing its next flagship smartphone, the ROG Phone 8, for a few weeks now. Today, the company went even further by confirming the device will be officially unveiled at CES 2024 on January 8.
Spotted by GSMArena on the official ROG Weibo account, a 15-second teaser confirms the ROG Phone 8 will be introduced in China on January 16. A global release is expected to happen soon after the launch in China, although we’ll have to wait for Asus to announce when exactly that will happen.
The ROG Phone 8 will feature a triple camera setup as shown in these renders, but that’s about all the info we have for the moment. One other thing worth mentioning is that Asus insists that the ROG Phone 8 “goes beyond gaming” and one of the renders urges fans to cast their votes for a blind camera test for a chance to win a phone.
That probably means that Asus has made substantial improvements to the ROG Phone 8’s camera and expects fans to recognize that. Apart from that, Asus’ upcoming flagship is said to pack a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and up to 24GB of RAM.
Spotted by GSMArena on the official ROG Weibo account, a 15-second teaser confirms the ROG Phone 8 will be introduced in China on January 16. A global release is expected to happen soon after the launch in China, although we’ll have to wait for Asus to announce when exactly that will happen.
Along with the confirmation of the launch date and the short teaser, Asus also published a couple of renders that show the back side of the phone. Of note is the camera island that has a rather unusual, non-symmetrical shape.
The ROG Phone 8 will feature a triple camera setup as shown in these renders, but that’s about all the info we have for the moment. One other thing worth mentioning is that Asus insists that the ROG Phone 8 “goes beyond gaming” and one of the renders urges fans to cast their votes for a blind camera test for a chance to win a phone.
That probably means that Asus has made substantial improvements to the ROG Phone 8’s camera and expects fans to recognize that. Apart from that, Asus’ upcoming flagship is said to pack a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and up to 24GB of RAM.
While it’s safe to say that this will be Asus’ most advanced gaming phone, gaming remains a rather niche market for smartphone makers, so it’s up to the company to make the ROG Phone 8 appealing to the general public.
Things that are NOT allowed: