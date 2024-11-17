Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Asus ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro specs leak once again ahead of official announcement

Asus
Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro
Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro | Image credits: PhoneArena
Asus is expected to introduce its new lineup of gaming smartphones, the ROG Phone 9, on November 19. Although we’ve already had a fair share of leaks covering the phones’ specs, here is another one that comes in line with just about everything we’ve learned about the flagships until now.

The folks over at YTECHB got their hands on the specs sheets of both ROG Phone 9 and ROG Phone 9 Pro, along with information about the colors and the contents on the retail box.

Although there are differences between the two flagships, they do share the most important specs such as the chipset and display. The only thing that’s missing from the specs sheet is the size of the battery, which might be another differentiator between the two devices.

ROG Phone 9 and Phone 9 Pro

  • Display: 6.78-inch PMOLED, 2448 x 1080 pixels, 120 Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • GPU: Qualcomm Adreno 830
  • Memory: 12 GB RAM or 16 GB RAM / 512 GB internal storage
  • Main camera: 50-megapixel
  • Front camera: 32-megapixel
  • OS: Android 15

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro | Image credits: PhoneArena

As you’ve probably guessed already, the vanilla ROG Phone 9 packs “only” 12 GB RAM, while the Pro model comes with 16 GB RAM. There’s no mention of the rest of the camera specs, just that both phones will feature 50-megapixel main sensors. The report also claims the ROG Phone 9 Pro measures 163.77 x 76.78 x 8.9 mm, and that both phones will ship with Android 15 right out of the box.

Speaking of which, the retail box of the ROG Phone 9 Pro includes 65W charging adapter, AeroActive Cooler X Pro, SIM card removal tool, USB-C to USB-C cable, and Aero Case. Unfortunately, the vanilla model only comes with a clear case, a SIM card removal tool, and a USB-C to USB-C cable.

Last but not least, both phones are said to feature NFC (Near Field Communication) support, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 7, and 3.5mm audio jack. Also, they will be available in two different colors: Storm White and Phantom Black.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist

