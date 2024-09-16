Asus ROG Phone 9 leaked specs reveal very few upgrades
Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro | Image credit: PhoneArenaThe next ROG Phone is still some months away, but the first details about the ninth iteration have just been leaked all the way from China. The ROG Phone 9 isn’t expected to arrive until next year, so we’re likely to have more leaks that have Asus’s upcoming gaming flagship right and center.
For now, reliable Chinese leaker Smart Pikachu seems to be among the first to provide us with the first details about the ROG Phone 9. According to the tipster (via PlayfulDroid), the ROG Phone 9 will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor.
This is the same chipset that’s going to be adopted by many of the flagships that will be launched in October and onward. OnePlus 13, Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro, as well as Honor’s Magic 7 series are all expected to pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor.
Besides that, the ROG Phone 9 is said to feature no less than 24GB RAM and 1TB internal storage. Although this is quite a lot of memory, it’s definitely not surprising since some of the previous ROG Phone models had the same amount of memory.
Furthermore, the Chinese tipster claims the ROG Phone 9 will boast an upgraded display. Since the leaker didn’t say what exactly will be upgraded, it’s worth mentioning that the ROG Phone 8 and 8 Pro comes with 6.78-inch AMOLED displays with FHD+ resolution and 165Hz refresh rate.
One of the details about the ROG Phone 9 that’s already been confirmed is that the flagship’s battery will feature 65W wired charging support. The information comes directly from China’s 3C certification platform, so there’s a very high chance that the phone will end up support 65W wired charging.
Although these leaked preliminary specs only point out two important upgrades – processor and display, it’s quite possible that more will be revealed in the coming weeks.
