Save £380 on the powerful and futuristic Asus ROG Phone 6 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage on Amazon UK

Save £380 on the powerful and futuristic Asus ROG Phone 6 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage on
How much do you think a phone with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage space, and a top-tier chipset will set you back? Well, a lot. Getting such a smartphone would be a total knockout for your piggy bank. However, you can now get one without destroying your bank account through this sweet Amazon UK deal.

You've probably heard of Asus's ROG gaming phones — ultra-powerful smartphones with a design resembling a phone from a sci-fi movie. Well, the 512GB variant with 16GB of RAM of the Asus ROG Phone 6 is currently 38% off on Amazon UK, which means you can now save a whopping £380 on this beautiful smartphone if you get it through this awesome offer.

ASUS ROG Phone 6 16/512: Save £380!

Get the ASUS ROG Phone 6 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space and save a whopping £380 through this deal. The phone has amazing performance and takes beautiful photos. Furthermore, it has good battery life and is a real bang for your buck at its current price on Amazon UK.
£380 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon


In addition to its impressive storage space and memory capacity, the Asus ROG Phone 6 is powered by a top-tier Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which still packs a lot of firepower and can deal with anything, including heavy apps and demanding games like Asphalt 9. Furthermore, that 16 GB of RAM will allow you to switch between apps lightning-fast. So, even if you don't have much time to play games on your phone, you'll be able to use your handset for heavy multitasking.

As a proper mobile gaming machine, the Asus ROG Phone 6 also sports a gorgeous 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 2448 x 1080p resolution and a whopping 165Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the screen supports HDR10+ technology, which means you'll enjoy an incredible watching experience when streaming content from platforms that support HDR10+.

Gaming phones usually don't take awesome-looking pictures, but this handsome fella sports a 50 MP main camera and a 12 MP selfie shooter that turn it into a nice exception to that rule. Moreover, the main sensor also captures videos at up to 8K at 24fps, while the one designed for selfies can record clips at 1080p at 30fps.

Additionally, the Asus ROG Phone 6 sports a big 6000 mAh battery, which gives it a pretty awesome battery life. If you play games on it non-stop and have plugged in the ASUS AeroActive Cooler 6, the battery will drain in a few hours. That said, for prolonged gaming sessions, you can plug your phone in to charge and enable the bypass-charging mode, which will allow the phone to gain power directly from the charger and prevent the battery from charging during gaming.

Overall, the Asus ROG Phone 6 is an amazing smartphone that can be your new companion in life and a gaming device. It offers great performance, takes beautiful photos, and has good battery life. It also packs fancy features like the bypass-charging mode we mentioned, ensuring the gamer inside you has a good time as well. And when you add the fact that this awesome phone can now be yours for less, it just becomes an unmissable deal for someone in the market for a new high-end smartphone. So, act fast and get your Asus ROG Phone 6 at a discounted price now before it's too late.
