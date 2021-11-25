Notification Center

Android Software updates Asus

Asus ROG Phone 2 is finally getting updated to Android 11

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Asus ROG Phone 2 is finally getting updated to Android 11
After more than two years of being on the market, the Asus ROG Phone 2 is getting the last year’s Android OS update, but will it get Android 12? When it was launched back in September 2019, the Asus ROG Phone 2 was running Android 9.0. Through sequent updates, Asus’ flagship has been brought to Android 11 and it’s likely to stay on this version of the OS.

Although the information hasn’t been confirmed on the company’s English website, XDA Developers spotted the official changelog on the Chinese website, so the Android 11 update might only be available on parts of the world at the moment.

It’s worth mentioning that Asus started testing the Android 11 update for the ROG Phone 2 several months ago and closed the beta program back in September. It took a bit more time to prepare the upgrade for general public due to the massive changes to the ROG UI and other improvements Asus included in the update aside from Android 11.

That being said, if you’re still rocking an Asus ROG Phone 2 as your daily driver, the update should add a fresh ROG UI, a new security patch, as well as a bunch of Android 11 improvements.

