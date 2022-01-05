Asus reveals the ROG Flow Z13, its 2-in-1 gaming PC

Asus reveals the ROG Flow Z13, its 2-in-1 gaming PC0
The entry-level ROG Flow Z13 will have:
- Windows 11 Home
- 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H Processor 2.5 GHz
- Intel Iris Xe Graphics
- 2x 8GB LPDDR5 RAM (16GB RAM total)
- 512GB M.2 2230 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage
The mid-level ROG Flow Z13 will have:
- Windows 11 Home
- 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H Processor 2.3 GHz
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
- 2x 8GB*2 LPDDR5 RAM (16GB RAM total)
- 512GB M.2 2230 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage
The highest-level ROG Flow Z13 will have:
- Windows 11 Home
- 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H Processor 2.5 GHz
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
- 2x 8GB*2 LPDDR5 RAM (16GB RAM total)
- 1TB M.2 2230 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage
The entry and the middle-level ROG Flow Z13 will use a 13-inch Full HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and the highest level will come with a 13-inch 4K display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Both displays have a 16:10 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass for better screen protection, and Dolby Vision which improves the image quality by providing brighter colors and darker blacks.
Unlike Microsoft's Surface Pro, the Asus ROG Flow Z13 comes with an included RGB backlit keyboard which works as a screen cover, when the tablet is not in use.
The Asus ROG Flow Z13 will be also compatible with ASUS's external GPU docking station, the Asus XG Mobile, which has Nvidia's RTX 3080 or an AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT GPU, plus additional USB ports, as well as DisplayPort, HDMI, and Ethernet connectivity. The ROG Flow Z13 will use vapor chamber cooling technology and will have USB Type-C 100W fast-charging support for its 56Whr battery.
There is currently no official information on how much the Asus ROG Flow Z13 will cost.