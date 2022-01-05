Notification Center

Asus

Asus reveals the ROG Flow Z13, its 2-in-1 gaming PC

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
Asus reveals the ROG Flow Z13, its 2-in-1 gaming PC
At this year's CES tech event, Asus revealed the ROG Flow Z13, a tablet that looks a lot like Microsoft's Surface Pro. Like Microsoft’s 2-in-1 PC, It has a built-in kickstand and can attach to a keyboard to be used just like a laptop. But the ROG Flow Z13, unlike the Surface Pro, is designed primarily for playing games and offers better performance.

As for the specs, the Asus ROG Flow Z13 will come in three variants.

The entry-level ROG Flow Z13 will have:
  • Windows 11 Home
  • 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H Processor 2.5 GHz
  • Intel Iris Xe Graphics
  • 2x 8GB LPDDR5 RAM (16GB RAM total)
  • 512GB M.2 2230 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage

The mid-level ROG Flow Z13 will have:
  • Windows 11 Home
  • 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H Processor 2.3 GHz
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
  • 2x 8GB*2 LPDDR5 RAM (16GB RAM total)
  • 512GB M.2 2230 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage

The highest-level ROG Flow Z13 will have:
  • Windows 11 Home
  • 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H Processor 2.5 GHz
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
  • 2x 8GB*2 LPDDR5 RAM (16GB RAM total)
  • 1TB M.2 2230 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage


The entry and the middle-level ROG Flow Z13 will use a 13-inch Full HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and the highest level will come with a 13-inch 4K display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Both displays have a 16:10 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass for better screen protection, and Dolby Vision which improves the image quality by providing brighter colors and darker blacks.

All this hardware will be packed in a body that’s 12mm thick and weighs 2.42 pounds (about 1.1kg). The built-in kickstand has a 170-degree opening angle in order to provide optimal screen adjustment.

Unlike Microsoft's Surface Pro, the Asus ROG Flow Z13 comes with an included RGB backlit keyboard which works as a screen cover, when the tablet is not in use.

The Asus ROG Flow Z13 will be also compatible with ASUS's external GPU docking station, the Asus XG Mobile, which has Nvidia's RTX 3080 or an AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT GPU, plus additional USB ports, as well as DisplayPort, HDMI, and Ethernet connectivity. The ROG Flow Z13 will use vapor chamber cooling technology and will have USB Type-C 100W fast-charging support for its 56Whr battery.

There is currently no official information on how much the Asus ROG Flow Z13 will cost.

