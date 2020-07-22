ASUS ROG Phone 3 and Lenovo Legion to offer users button-less gameplay



The upcoming ASUS ROG Phone 3 has been unveiled today and it will be the first flagship to carry the SDS GamingBar. The technology allows phone manufacturers to turn the edge on any device into a force-sensitive touch interface. The GamingBar means that buttons can be replaced by new and "hyper-responsive" Air Triggers through the interactive, bezel-less edge on the phone.





Air Triggers were found on last year's ASUS ROG Phone II and they can be customized to recognize any tap, squeeze, press or gesture with the kind of accuracy that expert game-players want and need. A long squeeze can reload ammo, a tap can fire a weapon, and the direction that the weapon fires can be changed with a swipe. Bryan Chang General Manager of the Smartphone Business Unit at ASUS said, "The reception to AirTriggers on the ROG Phone II was overwhelmingly positive, and they've quickly become one of the phone's most popular features, so we were very excited to deploy even faster AirTriggers in the ROG Phone 3 thanks to GamingBar. The ability to tweak the functionality of AirTriggers through over-the-air firmware updates is another key advantage of the technology, as it allows us to constantly iterate and push the boundaries of mobile gaming without any hardware limitations."









Sentons, the company that created the SDS GamingBar, also announced today that the technology is found on Lenovo's first gaming phone, the Lenovo Legion. With the GamingBar, the phone becomes a console-like controller without having to include any buttons on the edge of the handset. The feature recognizes hard and soft taps, and multiple slides and swipes. Gestures like these can activate gaming options like reloading a weapon, firing it, or changing the player's point of view. The General Manager of the phone business at Lenovo, Chen Jin, relayed that "We were extremely impressed with their team's ability to configure their GamingBar to fit not only the specs of the phone, but also allow us to continue adding value over time through over-the-air firmware updates."





