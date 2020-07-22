ASUS ROG Phone 3 and Lenovo Legion to offer users button-less gameplay
The upcoming ASUS ROG Phone 3 has been unveiled today and it will be the first flagship to carry the SDS GamingBar. The technology allows phone manufacturers to turn the edge on any device into a force-sensitive touch interface. The GamingBar means that buttons can be replaced by new and "hyper-responsive" Air Triggers through the interactive, bezel-less edge on the phone.
Sentons, the company that created the SDS GamingBar, also announced today that the technology is found on Lenovo's first gaming phone, the Lenovo Legion. With the GamingBar, the phone becomes a console-like controller without having to include any buttons on the edge of the handset. The feature recognizes hard and soft taps, and multiple slides and swipes. Gestures like these can activate gaming options like reloading a weapon, firing it, or changing the player's point of view. The General Manager of the phone business at Lenovo, Chen Jin, relayed that "We were extremely impressed with their team's ability to configure their GamingBar to fit not only the specs of the phone, but also allow us to continue adding value over time through over-the-air firmware updates."
Invalid image group.
Sentons' GamingBar is just the latest addition to its SDSWave line of solutions that eliminates those annoying buttons. Other uses of the technology include slide-to-zoom capabilities for mobile devices. The CEO of Sentons, Jess Lee, says that "If you want to win the war for mobile gamers, you need four things: the latest and greatest CPU's, beautiful high-frequency displays, huge batteries, and GamingBar." He adds that "The GamingBar has no equal in terms of speed, accuracy, and responsiveness in gameplay."