Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Asus just dropped two new budget Chromebooks that scream premium style and usability

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Asus Laptops
Image of several students gathered around using an Asus Chromebook CX15
Asus Chromebook CX 15. | Image credit — Asus

ASUS just dropped a fresh set of Chromebooks, and they’re not your typical plain-and-practical machines. The new Chromebook CX14 and CX15 models are going all-in on style, sustainability, and a bit of smarts thanks to Google’s AI-packed Chromebook Plus platform.

Right off the bat, what stands out is how these laptops look. ASUS is offering a rainbow of color choices including Quiet Blue, Misty Green, Cream Pink, and more. Each model also gets one of three finishes like Crystallice or Washi, and they’re coated with a wear-resistant paint that’s designed to last longer than typical coatings. On top of that, ASUS is using 30 percent recycled plastic in the build and packing everything in environmentally friendly packaging.



The specs vary depending on whether you go with the standard Chromebook or the upgraded Chromebook Plus version. The Chromebook Plus models are where things get interesting, especially with AI features built right into ChromeOS. You get things like Gemini integration for writing help, custom wallpapers and video call backgrounds, and extra tools in Gmail and Docs. ASUS even throws in a year of Google One AI Premium, which includes 2TB of storage and access to Gemini Advanced.

Here’s a quick rundown of the key specs for the ASUS Chromebook CX14/CX15:
  • Processors: Intel Celeron N4500 or Intel Core 3 N355 (Chromebook Plus)
  • RAM: 4GB to 16GB LPDDR4X/LPDDR5 (model-dependent)
  • Storage: 32GB to 256GB eMMC
  • Displays:
    • CX14: 14-inch FHD, up to 300 nits, optional touch
    • CX15: 15.6-inch FHD, up to 300 nits
  • Ports: USB-C, USB-A, HDMI 1.4b, 3.5mm jack, Kensington lock
  • Weight: 1.39kg (CX14), 1.59kg (CX15)
  • Battery: Up to 63Wh options
  • Durability: MIL-STD-810H certified
  • Extras: Titan C security chip, NumberPad on CX15, Google AI integration on Chromebook Plus


These Chromebooks are also built with usability in mind. The hinge folds flat to 180 degrees for easy sharing, and the redesigned port placement helps free up space for mouse movement. The CX15 even includes a full-size keyboard with a numeric keypad, which is a nice touch for students or anyone dealing with spreadsheets.


ASUS is clearly aiming for versatility here. While Chromebooks have long been known as affordable machines for schools and casual use, the Chromebook Plus models are trying to push into more capable territory. If you’re someone who spends most of your time in Google’s ecosystem, the added AI tools and snappy performance could make these laptops feel like a real upgrade.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular Stories

T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years

Latest News

Verizon has quietly upgraded its best plan in two big T-Mobile-crushing ways
Verizon has quietly upgraded its best plan in two big T-Mobile-crushing ways
Well, that's new! AT&T just made your router as upgradeable as your phone
Well, that's new! AT&T just made your router as upgradeable as your phone
Laptop running hot while typing emails? It might be Outlook's fault
Laptop running hot while typing emails? It might be Outlook's fault
Samsung could replace Gemini as Motorola also plans to leave Apple Intelligence in the dust
Samsung could replace Gemini as Motorola also plans to leave Apple Intelligence in the dust
Have a Qi2 phone? Enjoy the benefits of MagSafe with these excellent Baseus Ultra Slim power banks!
Have a Qi2 phone? Enjoy the benefits of MagSafe with these excellent Baseus Ultra Slim power banks!
The mighty Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) is up for grabs
The mighty Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) is up for grabs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless