Asus just dropped two new budget Chromebooks that scream premium style and usability

The specs vary depending on whether you go with the standard Chromebook or the upgraded Chromebook Plus version. The Chromebook Plus models are where things get interesting, especially with AI features built right into ChromeOS. You get things like Gemini integration for writing help, custom wallpapers and video call backgrounds, and extra tools in Gmail and Docs. ASUS even throws in a year of Google One AI Premium, which includes 2TB of storage and access to Gemini Advanced.



Processors: Intel Celeron N4500 or Intel Core 3 N355 (Chromebook Plus)

RAM: 4GB to 16GB LPDDR4X/LPDDR5 (model-dependent)

Storage: 32GB to 256GB eMMC

Displays:

CX14: 14-inch FHD, up to 300 nits, optional touch



CX15: 15.6-inch FHD, up to 300 nits

Ports: USB-C, USB-A, HDMI 1.4b, 3.5mm jack, Kensington lock

Weight: 1.39kg (CX14), 1.59kg (CX15)

Battery: Up to 63Wh options

Durability: MIL-STD-810H certified

Extras: Titan C security chip, NumberPad on CX15, Google AI integration on Chromebook Plus



ASUS is clearly aiming for versatility here. While Chromebooks have long been known as affordable machines for schools and casual use, the Chromebook Plus models are trying to push into more capable territory. If you’re someone who spends most of your time in Google’s ecosystem, the added AI tools and snappy performance could make these laptops feel like a real upgrade.