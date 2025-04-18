Asus just dropped two new budget Chromebooks that scream premium style and usability
Asus Chromebook CX 15. | Image credit — Asus
ASUS just dropped a fresh set of Chromebooks, and they’re not your typical plain-and-practical machines. The new Chromebook CX14 and CX15 models are going all-in on style, sustainability, and a bit of smarts thanks to Google’s AI-packed Chromebook Plus platform.
Right off the bat, what stands out is how these laptops look. ASUS is offering a rainbow of color choices including Quiet Blue, Misty Green, Cream Pink, and more. Each model also gets one of three finishes like Crystallice or Washi, and they’re coated with a wear-resistant paint that’s designed to last longer than typical coatings. On top of that, ASUS is using 30 percent recycled plastic in the build and packing everything in environmentally friendly packaging.
Colors available for the Asus Chromebook CX14/CX15. | Image credit — Asus
The specs vary depending on whether you go with the standard Chromebook or the upgraded Chromebook Plus version. The Chromebook Plus models are where things get interesting, especially with AI features built right into ChromeOS. You get things like Gemini integration for writing help, custom wallpapers and video call backgrounds, and extra tools in Gmail and Docs. ASUS even throws in a year of Google One AI Premium, which includes 2TB of storage and access to Gemini Advanced.
Here’s a quick rundown of the key specs for the ASUS Chromebook CX14/CX15:
- Processors: Intel Celeron N4500 or Intel Core 3 N355 (Chromebook Plus)
- RAM: 4GB to 16GB LPDDR4X/LPDDR5 (model-dependent)
- Storage: 32GB to 256GB eMMC
- Displays:
- CX14: 14-inch FHD, up to 300 nits, optional touch
- CX15: 15.6-inch FHD, up to 300 nits
- Ports: USB-C, USB-A, HDMI 1.4b, 3.5mm jack, Kensington lock
- Weight: 1.39kg (CX14), 1.59kg (CX15)
- Battery: Up to 63Wh options
- Durability: MIL-STD-810H certified
- Extras: Titan C security chip, NumberPad on CX15, Google AI integration on Chromebook Plus
These Chromebooks are also built with usability in mind. The hinge folds flat to 180 degrees for easy sharing, and the redesigned port placement helps free up space for mouse movement. The CX15 even includes a full-size keyboard with a numeric keypad, which is a nice touch for students or anyone dealing with spreadsheets.
Port placement for the Asus Chromebook CX14/CX15. | Image credit — Asus
ASUS is clearly aiming for versatility here. While Chromebooks have long been known as affordable machines for schools and casual use, the Chromebook Plus models are trying to push into more capable territory. If you’re someone who spends most of your time in Google’s ecosystem, the added AI tools and snappy performance could make these laptops feel like a real upgrade.
