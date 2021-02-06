This brand could soon offer the perfect iPhone 12 mini rival
Asus' high-end ZenFone mini could rival Apple's iPhone 12 mini
Asus is developing a compact Android smartphone for release in 2021 that, unlike Sony’s upcoming Xperia Compact model, will be a fully-fledged flagship device that cuts few corners.
It’s also tipped to hit shelves as the Asus ZenFone mini, corroborating the reports about it being considerably smaller than traditional ZenFone flagships — the ZenFone 7 Pro features a 6.7-inch display.
Industry sources cited by DigiTimes (via NotebookCheck) say the compact ZenFone is a key focus for Asus in 2021. It’s also central to wider plans for a revamp of its entire smartphone business after struggling to compete with more established players last year.
When the so-called Asus ZenFone mini will be released is unclear. The next release for Asus is the ROG Phone 5, which should hit shelves around March or April, so the compact flagship could be next in the pipeline.