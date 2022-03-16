 Asus ROG Phone 5 is getting upgraded to Android 12 - PhoneArena

Software updates Asus

Asus ROG Phone 5 is getting upgraded to Android 12

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Asus ROG Phone 5 is getting upgraded to Android 12
One of the most expensive gaming phones available on the market, the Asus ROG Phone 5 is finally getting the long-awaited Android 12 update. Thankfully, the ROG Phone 5 is also one of the best gaming phones on the market, not just the most expensive, so if you’re really into mobile gaming, this is likely to be your go-to device.

Now, if you already own one, you’ll probably be happy to know that Asus is rolling out Android 12 for ROG Phone 5. The catch is the update is not yet available for everyone, but you can download it from the company’s official website if you know how to sideload an image, although we’d suggest waiting for the OTA.

Along with the new about the Android 12 availability for ROG Phone 5, Asus also posted the full changelog of the update, which includes a bucketload of new features and improvements. One thing that the company doesn’t mention though is what security patch is included in the update, but I guess we’ll found that ourselves.

Unfortunately, our Asus ROG Phone 5 did not receive the update here in Europe, but we’re confident that it will arrive in just a few days. Until then, make sure to check out the patch notes for all the changes added by Asus.

Related phones

Asus ROG Phone 5 specs
Asus ROG Phone 5 specs
Review
9.0
View Amazon $879 eBay $634 Newegg
  • Display 6.8 inches 2448 x 1080 pixels 144Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 64 MP (Triple camera) 24 MP front
  • Hardware Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 6000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 ROG UI
