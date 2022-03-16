Asus ROG Phone 5 is getting upgraded to Android 12

Asus ROG Phone 5 is getting upgraded to Android 120
Now, if you already own one, you’ll probably be happy to know that Asus is rolling out Android 12 for ROG Phone 5. The catch is the update is not yet available for everyone, but you can download it from the company’s official website if you know how to sideload an image, although we’d suggest waiting for the OTA.
Along with the new about the Android 12 availability for ROG Phone 5, Asus also posted the full changelog of the update, which includes a bucketload of new features and improvements. One thing that the company doesn’t mention though is what security patch is included in the update, but I guess we’ll found that ourselves.
Unfortunately, our Asus ROG Phone 5 did not receive the update here in Europe, but we’re confident that it will arrive in just a few days. Until then, make sure to check out the patch notes for all the changes added by Asus.
Things that are NOT allowed: