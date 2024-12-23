Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

ASML puts the kibosh on what would have been the coolest holiday gift you ever received

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Processors
The inside of an ASML EUV Lithography machine full of components.
Only one company in the world makes the Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUV) machine and that is the Dutch firm ASML. The machines are used to help produce chips using the 7nm process node down to 3nm. The latest version of the machine, the High-NA EUV machine, will be used to produce chips made using a 2nm node and lower. As the process node drops, so does the size of the transistors used allowing a chip's transistor count to rise making it more powerful and/or energy-efficient.

The second generation EUV, the High-NA machine, increases the numerical aperture (NA) from 0.33 to 0.55. As a result, the machine can reduce the smallest feature it can print by 1.7 times and it increases the transistor density of a chip by 2.9 times. The price tag on one of these babies is $380 million and Intel was the first customer to buy one. TSMC and Samsung Foundry will both be wielding their American Express cards to buy the machine as well.

What an EUV does is create complex circuitry patterns thinner than human hair on silicon wafers. The new machines allow more detail to be produced on the wafers helping to simplify the production of chips with complex designs.

As we said, ASML cancelled a $230 purchase of a High-NA EUV. But before you wonder how it could sell this powerful machine for a price that low, it was the Lego version of the ASML TWINSCAN EXE:5000 machine being sold on ASML's online store. This would be a great gift for the nerd on your shopping list who not only knows what a High-NA EUV machine is, but knows exactly what it does. But before you get ready to open your wallet, we have some bad news.

The lower priced EUV Lego kit sold by ASML to employees only.
The lower priced TWINSCAN EUV Lego kit can also be purchased by ASML employees only. | Image credit-ASML

Software architect Jon Masters posted a tweet that says the ASML High-NA EUV Lego set is made for ASML employees only which has led the company to cancel orders for the set placed by anyone without an ASML email address. Seriously, I can't imagine that this would be something that the kiddies would have asked Santa for, but for chip enthusiasts out there, this would have made a great conversation piece to have on their desks at work or home.

I think that ASML missed an opportunity here to promote the company, chipmaking in general, and its business. The kit has enjoyed such high demand that sales are limited to one per ASML employee. All of the above restrictions also apply to ASML's lower-priced TWINSCAN Lego kit which started life as a training tool and includes 600 pieces for $166.70.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
Dropping to a record low price, the Galaxy Watch Ultra just became everyone's favorite smartwatch
Dropping to a record low price, the Galaxy Watch Ultra just became everyone's favorite smartwatch
No Motorola phones in the US: way worse than no TikTok in the US?
No Motorola phones in the US: way worse than no TikTok in the US?
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
Message service predominantly used by Pixel users intercepted by authorities
Message service predominantly used by Pixel users intercepted by authorities
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite-powered messaging is only for select smartphones
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite-powered messaging is only for select smartphones

Latest News

Next AirPods Pro shape up as a health-tracking tool
Next AirPods Pro shape up as a health-tracking tool
Landmark ruling favors WhatsApp in legal fight against government-grade spyware company
Landmark ruling favors WhatsApp in legal fight against government-grade spyware company
This European country bans TikTok, Trump wants to keep it live in the US
This European country bans TikTok, Trump wants to keep it live in the US
The clock is ticking on this lovely Pixel 9 Pro Fold bargain at Amazon
The clock is ticking on this lovely Pixel 9 Pro Fold bargain at Amazon
How to get a free hotspot and internet service from T-Mobile
How to get a free hotspot and internet service from T-Mobile
U.S. Commerce Secretary calls chip sanctions against China "a fool's errand"
U.S. Commerce Secretary calls chip sanctions against China "a fool's errand"
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless