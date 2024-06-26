As Beats Pill returns, the Beats Android app gets an upgrade

The Beats app for Android has been updated with support for Beats Solo Buds and the new Beats Pill pic.twitter.com/ljAtG1YGev — Aaron (@aaronp613) June 25, 2024





The Beats app lets Android users easily pair and manage all their Beats accessories. It offers controls for Sound Profiles, Equalization, Noise Cancellation, real-time location tracking, and more.For example, with the Beats app, you can select your preferred listening mode on your headphones or earphones. Activate Noise Cancellation to block out external noise, or switch to Transparency mode to stay aware of what's happening around you.You can also use the Beats app to connect a second Pill speaker to boost your sound. Or, for an even cooler experience, set one speaker to play the left audio channel and the other to play the right, giving you true stereo sound.It's worth noting that the Beats app on Android allows users to install new firmware updates for Beats accessories as they become available, unlike iOS, which doesn't offer a way to trigger firmware updates for Beats accessories manually. iPhone and iPad users have to wait for the system to automatically download and install updates, similar to how firmware updates are handled for AirPods.The newly enhanced Beats Pill is now available for $149.99, featuring three vibrant color options. This price is significantly lower than the original $199 price tag of the first-generation Beats Pill from 2012. And it's not often that Apple enhances the battery life and overall performance of a popular product, all while reducing its starting price.With the increasing demand for speakers driving steady industry growth, it's no wonder a new version of the Beats Pill has surfaced, as it is the sole wireless speaker in the Apple-owned company lineup – for now, at least.In May 2014, Apple made headlines by acquiring Beats Electronics for $3 billion, marking it as its priciest acquisition at the time.