As Beats Pill returns, the Beats Android app gets an upgrade
After a bunch of teasers, the new Beats Pill speaker has officially dropped. Following its and the recent Beats Solo Buds launch, Apple is also rolling out an update for the Beats app on Android.

The Android app update brings support for the new Beats Solo Buds and the Beats Pill.


The Beats app lets Android users easily pair and manage all their Beats accessories. It offers controls for Sound Profiles, Equalization, Noise Cancellation, real-time location tracking, and more.

For example, with the Beats app, you can select your preferred listening mode on your headphones or earphones. Activate Noise Cancellation to block out external noise, or switch to Transparency mode to stay aware of what's happening around you.

You can also use the Beats app to connect a second Pill speaker to boost your sound. Or, for an even cooler experience, set one speaker to play the left audio channel and the other to play the right, giving you true stereo sound.

It's worth noting that the Beats app on Android allows users to install new firmware updates for Beats accessories as they become available, unlike iOS, which doesn't offer a way to trigger firmware updates for Beats accessories manually. iPhone and iPad users have to wait for the system to automatically download and install updates, similar to how firmware updates are handled for AirPods.

The newly enhanced Beats Pill is now available for $149.99, featuring three vibrant color options. This price is significantly lower than the original $199 price tag of the first-generation Beats Pill from 2012. And it's not often that Apple enhances the battery life and overall performance of a popular product, all while reducing its starting price.

With the increasing demand for speakers driving steady industry growth, it's no wonder a new version of the Beats Pill has surfaced, as it is the sole wireless speaker in the Apple-owned company lineup – for now, at least.

In May 2014, Apple made headlines by acquiring Beats Electronics for $3 billion, marking it as its priciest acquisition at the time.
Tsveta Ermenkova
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

