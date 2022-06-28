ARM launches Immortalis, its first ray-tracing GPU for flagship phone gaming









These new CPU cores form the next edition of ARM's Total Compute Solutions 2022 (TCS22), an umbrella term for its IP inventions this year. With all other things being equal, ARM promises a 28% bump in graphics processing power compared to the 1xCortex-X2, 3xCortex-A710, and 4xCortex-A510 cores configuration that is on most current flagships.





The huge bump in gaming performance comes from ARM's new Immortalis-G715 GPU architecture that is not only way more powerful and power-sipping at once, but also supports modern gaming effects like ray-tracing, making it the first mobile ARM GPU to support the fancy reflections effects that have so far mainly been a prerogative of standalone desktop and laptop graphics cards.

ARM Cortex-X3, A715, and A510 2022 processor core specs





Arm Cortex-X3: targets a range of benchmarks and applications, delivering a 25% performance improvement compared to the latest Android flagship smartphone and a 34% performance improvement compared to the latest mainstream laptops.

Arm Cortex-A715: focuses on efficient performance, delivering a 20% energy efficiency gain and 5% performance uplift compared to Cortex-A710, reaching the significant milestone of matching the performance of Cortex-X1.

Arm Cortex-A510 Refresh: the 2022 version maintains performance while delivering a 5% power reduction compared to the current "workhorse" processor cores in modern phones.



As to when will we see the new ARM Cortex-X3 flagship processors in future phones, the mobile chipset architecture designers said the blueprints will be shipping to customers soon and we can expect the first phones with Cortex-X3 and Cortex-A715 cores to land "early in 2023." You know, just in time for the Galaxy S23 and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset which might sport a modified X3 core.

The British mobile processing architecture giant ARM which NVIDIA tried and failed to swallow not long ago, is out in force with its next generation of phone chipset power, spearheaded by the Cortex-X3, Cortex-A715, and Cortex-A510 Refresh processor cores.