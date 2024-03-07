Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Apple's stock hits 2024 rock-bottom (and keeps on dropping) as rivals are ahead in the AI race

Apple
Apple's stock hits 2024 rock-bottom (and keeps on dropping) as rivals are ahead in the AI race
2024 has been rough for many, and Apple has been feeling it, too.

Just this week, Apple’s stock price hit the rock-bottom for 2024, closing at $170.12. As of the time of writing, it was traded even lower, at $169.12, but there’s time left until the bell rings.

There is no shortage of reasons why investors are somewhat pessimistic on Apple’s outlook (via 9to5Mac). Following a year of negative revenue growth in 2023, Apple executives forecast only meek growth guidance at its February earnings call. Also, there’s the Chinese problem with iPhone sales, the EU’s $2 billion fine over the App Store policies… and there’s the AI race where Apple is lagging behind.

Big Trouble in Big China


As we’ve reported, consumers in the world's largest smartphone market (that’s just another way of saying China) have spoken and after the first six weeks of 2024, iPhone sales have plunged 24% in China year-over-year. Apple’s China sales missed analysts’ estimation by more than $3 billion. The report has scared investors into believing there will be sustained iPhone sales weakness throughout this year, with local smartphone manufacturers like Huawei becoming increasingly popular in China once more.

The EU fine also made the stock drop


Apple stock plummeted almost 3% after it became known that the EU declared Apple’s anti-steering policies as illegal and imposed a $2 billion fine. “Investors fear that more App Store policy changes are coming driven by regulation from pressure around the world, and that will cut into Apple’s Services growth trajectory with lower commissions from In-App Purchase”, the story goes.

Overall, Apple's stock is down 8.3% so far this year, and almost 13% off all-time highs set at the end of last year.

The AI race


Other giant corporations have been riding the AI wave in the last months: the artificial-intelligence hype train fuelled rally is paying off. Microsoft stock is up 8.5% this year, which pales in comparison with Nvidia’s stock that has soared 78% in 2024 alone, with its market cap valuation approaching Apple in size.

In contrast, Apple is seen to be somewhat behind the times on AI, having not announced any major generative AI features so far. However, rumors indicate that is set to change at WWDC this June, with iOS 18 featuring deep AI integration across the system.

2023 was a blessing from above for Nvidia. With brutal gains of 240%, it was the best-performing S&P 500 stock in 2023. Arm Holdings' shares (another chip-making company that has been AI-oriented lately) also saw an incredible jump of 80% in recent weeks – that’s what high demand for AI chips does.

It was recently that Nvidia eclipsed Alphabet (think Google) as the third most valuable US company. Ahead of Nvidia are only Microsoft (currently numero uno) and the silver medalist Apple.
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
In an SEC filing, Dish says it can't buy T-Mobile's 800MHz spectrum as it heads toward bankruptcy
In an SEC filing, Dish says it can't buy T-Mobile's 800MHz spectrum as it heads toward bankruptcy
Verizon has already won March with its free Nintendo Switch and Chromebook offer
Verizon has already won March with its free Nintendo Switch and Chromebook offer
T-Mobile is rolling out one of the biggest ever improvements to its 5G network right now
T-Mobile is rolling out one of the biggest ever improvements to its 5G network right now
30 million people bought “the worst iPhone ever”: Apple’s cult-like influence on the phone market
30 million people bought “the worst iPhone ever”: Apple’s cult-like influence on the phone market
Walmart deal shaves $150 off the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) price tag, making it a real steal
Walmart deal shaves $150 off the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) price tag, making it a real steal

Latest News

Marshall's iconic Stockwell II drops down to its best price through this sizzling-hot Amazon deal
Marshall's iconic Stockwell II drops down to its best price through this sizzling-hot Amazon deal
Motorola releases video teaser for its next flagship phone, the AI-focused Moto X50 Ultra
Motorola releases video teaser for its next flagship phone, the AI-focused Moto X50 Ultra
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile coming to iOS and Android in March
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile coming to iOS and Android in March
Meizu’s last flagship is here, and it’s a doozy
Meizu’s last flagship is here, and it’s a doozy
The complete Lenovo Tab P12 kit drops to a new record low price through Lenovo's Annual Sale event
The complete Lenovo Tab P12 kit drops to a new record low price through Lenovo's Annual Sale event
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless