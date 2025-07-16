NFL Sunday Ticket is suddenly cheaper on YouTube TV, but only for some

The fact that some users are getting exclusive discounts only after canceling has raised questions. There’s no formal opt-in or visible banner on YouTube TV’s platform promoting these deals. Instead, they seem to be part of an unannounced retention effort, sent quietly via email. That could leave many loyal subscribers feeling left out or frustrated that they aren’t eligible for the same savings.As someone who subscribed to YouTube TV back when it launched, I can relate to those deciding to cancel. The service once stood out as an affordable and flexible cable alternative. Over the years, though, prices have climbed steadily. Today, it’s often more expensive than some traditional TV bundles, especially when adding premium sports content like NFL Sunday Ticket.The decision to offer steep discounts only to lapsed users also doesn’t sit well with everyone. It may encourage users to cancel just to receive a better deal later. And for subscribers who stick around year after year, the lack of similar offers can feel like a penalty for staying loyal. Ideally, streaming platforms like YouTube TV would focus on upfront transparency and equal treatment across their user base.Until then, the NFL Sunday Ticket deal might be a nice bonus—if you’re lucky enough to receive it.