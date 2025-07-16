Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
NFL Sunday Ticket is suddenly cheaper on YouTube TV, but only for some

Discounts are only showing up for past subscribers in select cases.

Some YouTube TV users who canceled their subscriptions are now seeing offers in their inboxes for discounted NFL Sunday Ticket plans.

According to a Reddit post, a former subscriber reported getting an email from YouTube TV offering $96 off the NFL Sunday Ticket package. This lowers the price to $282 for existing YouTube TV subscribers. The user said they had canceled their service earlier this year after March Madness ended. Based on their post, it seems YouTube TV may be targeting users who left after major sports events wrapped up.

Other Reddit commenters mentioned they received smaller discounts, such as $48 off. However, there is no consistent pattern across the reports. That suggests the discount amounts might vary based on account history, subscription length, or cancellation timing. So far, YouTube has not confirmed that it’s running an official promotion, and it’s unclear how many former users are getting these offers.

Typically, NFL Sunday Ticket costs $378 per season for current YouTube TV subscribers. For those without an active subscription, the standalone version runs $480 annually. Prices go up if users add RedZone access or choose monthly billing. While this year’s pricing remains the same as last season, some viewers still see the package as too expensive for what’s offered.

Video Thumbnail


The fact that some users are getting exclusive discounts only after canceling has raised questions. There’s no formal opt-in or visible banner on YouTube TV’s platform promoting these deals. Instead, they seem to be part of an unannounced retention effort, sent quietly via email. That could leave many loyal subscribers feeling left out or frustrated that they aren’t eligible for the same savings.

As someone who subscribed to YouTube TV back when it launched, I can relate to those deciding to cancel. The service once stood out as an affordable and flexible cable alternative. Over the years, though, prices have climbed steadily. Today, it’s often more expensive than some traditional TV bundles, especially when adding premium sports content like NFL Sunday Ticket.

The decision to offer steep discounts only to lapsed users also doesn’t sit well with everyone. It may encourage users to cancel just to receive a better deal later. And for subscribers who stick around year after year, the lack of similar offers can feel like a penalty for staying loyal. Ideally, streaming platforms like YouTube TV would focus on upfront transparency and equal treatment across their user base.

Until then, the NFL Sunday Ticket deal might be a nice bonus—if you’re lucky enough to receive it.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero
