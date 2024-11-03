Apple's new product category to come in 2025 will not be what you expect

Watch our new PhoneArena Show podcast channel on YouTube – subscribe to make sure each new episode gets shown on your feed as soon as it's published. Your support is greatly appreciated!









Back to iOS 18 .2, this is actually going to be the release that'll bring the majority of the promised AI features, such as Genmoji (Apple’s generative emoji creator) and the Image Playground app for image generation. It'll also have Visual Intelligence – a well-integrated, Google Lens type of feature that lets your iPhone interpret the surrounding environment and offer instant info, powered by Apple’s integration with ChatGPT. So much good stuff is going to come with iOS 18 .2, but this update is expected to arrive some time in December.



Meanwhile in foldable land, Samsung has launched a Special Edition Galaxy Z Fold exclusive to South Korea, featuring a significant camera upgrade to 200MP and, more importantly, a way slimmer design. Whether we'll get this phone outside of Korea remains to be seen.





Speaking of slim foldables, the first real leak of the OnePlus Open 2 / Oppo Find N5 is here, and boy things are looking good! We're expecting a larger screen, super-slim, 9.x mm profile, improved cameras, and magnetic wireless charging.