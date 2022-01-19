Apple will now give you worse iPhone discounts for a trade-in Android phone

We live in such times that getting a top-notch, cutting-edge flagship phone will cost you as much as a decent laptop or an old car. Of course, more affordable phones are getting better every year, and you don’t need to spend that much money to get a good one.
For a lot of people, however, the way to tackle rising prices is to trade in other devices and, by doing that, lower the cost of buying a new one. Apple
, for example, offers this as an option with its iPhones, but now it has lowered the trading value for several Android phone models.
This change was first spotted by the folks at MacRumors
, and it is quite a massive one compared to what was offered before. Until now, the best discount you could get from trading in an Android phone was $545, and now, that number has been brought down to $405.
Here is a list showcasing the new discount prices with the old ones written inside the brackets. Keep in mind that these prices represent the highest possible trade-in value you can get for the respected device. That number could change depending on the device’s condition and other factors.
- Samsung Galaxy S21 5G - $260 ($325)
- Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G - $325 ($435)
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ - $205 ($275)
- Samsung Galaxy S20 - $150 ($205)
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ - $170 ($185)
- Samsung Galaxy S10 - $150 ($160)
- Samsung Galaxy S10e - $120 ($130)
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ - $80 ($95)
- Samsung Galaxy S9 - $65 ($75)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra - $405 ($545)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 - $285 ($385)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 - $175 ($235)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 - $120 ($130)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8 - $45 ($65)
- Google Pixel 5 - $235 ($315)
- Google Pixel 4 XL - $135 ($180)
- Google Pixel 4 - $110 ($150)
- Google Pixel 4a - $120 ($160)
- Google Pixel 3 XL - $50 ($70)
- Google Pixel 3 - $45 ($55)
- Google Pixel 3a XL - $50 ($55)
Apple has also reduced the trade-in prices for some iPad and Macs:
- Baseline iPad - $200 ($205)
- iPad Air - $335 ($345)
- MacBook Pro - $1415 ($1630)
- MacBook Air - $530 ($550)
- MacBook (discontuined) - $325 ($340)
- iMac - $1260 ($1320)
- Mac mini - $740 ($800)
Suffice to say, it seems some changes are taking place on Apple’s side. However, these new prices might have a logical explanation behind them. Some of them are quite outdated by today’s standards. Others, like the Samsung Galaxy S21 series
, will soon get replaced by the new Galaxy S22
lineup. In fact, Apple’s yet to add even the Google Pixel 6
to the list.
So, what do you think about the evaluation Apple has put on Android devices and their trade-in value? Do you agree with these new prices and find them logical, or not? We want to hear from you in the comments.