Apple is reportedly working on a new MagSafe battery pack with a cool feature

On the latest episode of the MacRumors Show podcast, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that Apple is hoping to have all of its accessories switched over to USB-C by next year. Considering how many different accessories Apple offers, you can understand why this can't take place with the snap of a finger. Still, the process will be fairly quick, similar to the move Apple made in 2012 when it went from the unwieldy 30-pin charger used on the iPhone and iPad to the Lightning port.





During the podcast, Gurman mentioned that Apple will have to release a new version of the MagSafe Duo with USB-C support. Gurman also discusses an updated MagSafe battery pack. And while he's not sure whether either will be announced during Tuesday's new product event, even more interesting is a new MagSafe accessory that the Bloomberg scribe says that Apple is working on.





This new MagSafe battery pack will be stackable, according to Gurman, allowing users to place multiple packs together and even charge multiple devices at the same time. This would be accomplished by placing each iPhone on one side of the battery pack. The stackable MagSafe battery pack will feature a USB-C port, of course.









As an interesting side note, Bloomberg's Apple "beat writer" says that the new version of the AirPods Pro with a USB-C compatible charging case (which could see the light of day on Tuesday) will not be referred to as the "third-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌." That moniker, he says, will be used later, possibly in 2024 or 2025, when a more momentous update to the product is made.







During the podcast Gurman also touched on the iPhone 15 series noting how the titanium build on the iPhone 15 Pro models will make the handsets lighter and more durable, a combination that iPhone users will be happy to experience. One drawback that Mark notes is that the lighter titanium is more prone to dents than stainless steel when dropped on certain surfaces. But Gurman says that the titanium looks nicer and is not a fingerprint magnet.





Theand iPhone 15 Pro Max will have their bezels reduced by 33% over the previous generation models thanks to a new technique called low-injection pressure over-molding (LIPO) and Gurman also talks about this during the podcast. He also expects a 10% hike in battery life for themodels partially thanks to the 3nm A17 Bionic chipset that will power the two phones.



