Apple won’t budge: more profitable to bear iPhone tariffs than shift production to the U.S.

The iPhone 16 was mostly manufactured in China. | Video credit — Apple

As Kuo points out, this is the second time that President Trump has directly asked Apple to move production to the U.S. to avoid further complications. Apple cannot continue ignoring these remarks because, if it does, then there’s nothing stopping the president from imposing tariff rates much higher than just 25 percent.Multiple analysts have claimed that moving iPhone production to the U.S. before Trump’s term ends is impossible. Furthermore, they say that an iPhone manufactured in the States could cost up to $3,500. Apple insider Mark Gurman has also stated that a U.S.-made iPhone is simply not happening. But, if it isn’t, then Apple will have to negotiate long and hard with the president to avoid tariffs for non-compliance.Samsung — arguably Apple’s largest competitor in the U.S. — is not facing nearly as much resistance. Yes, Samsung doesn’t manufacture its phones in the States and so will be subject to tariffs as well. However, the president has not promised tariffs applied specifically to Samsung’s devices. It seems that Trump mostly just wants to see an iPhone manufactured in the U.S.