GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Apple will fix today an iPhone dictation bug that replaces "Racist" with "Trump"

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple Software updates iPhone
Photo shows President Donald Trump with a Trump-branded Helicopter behind him.
The connection between Apple CEO Tim Cook and U.S. President Donald Trump appears to be strong enough to survive Apple stockholders voting down a proposal that would have the company consider ending its DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) policies. Trump is trying to end DEI as he mentioned this morning in a post on his social media platform TruthSocial. "DEI was a hoax that has been very bad for our country. DEI is gone," the president wrote.

Today, a new issue has come to light involving the president and Apple, and this time the tech giant's most important product, the iPhone, is involved. A bug in the iPhone's dictation feature quickly shows the name "Trump" when a word with the R consonant is spoken. As numerous news reports note, this glitch works with the word "racist." I tested this on my iPhone 15 Pro Max and the "Trump" name did come up very briefly in the text field of the Messages app after the offending "R" word was spoken. Others also were able to reproduce the bug.


After the Trump name appears in the text field, it is replaced by the original word (in this case "racist"). Interestingly, other "R" words did not set off the same reaction from the iPhone's dictation feature, and saying "racist" into the device did not always result in the appearance of the president's last name.

In a statement, Apple said, "We are aware of an issue with the speech recognition model that powers Dictation and we are rolling out a fix today." Apple blamed the issue on the speech-to-text feature stating that it will occasionally display words first with some "phonetic overlap" to the spoken word. The feature will then do further analysis to show the word that the user had actually said.

You might recall that back in September, a couple of months before the presidential election, Amazon's Alexa digital assistant refused to answer why voters should vote for Trump. Alexa did show myriad reasons to vote for Harris. The only AI platform willing to give fair and balanced reasons to vote for both sides was Grok, X's AI-based assistant.

We believe that the Trump-Cook relationship is strong enough to survive this bug although if it happens again, all bets are off.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones
The high-end Galaxy Tab S9+ is selling like hotcakes with Best Buy's sweet deal
The high-end Galaxy Tab S9+ is selling like hotcakes with Best Buy's sweet deal

Latest News

The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time
The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time
These Oppo Find X8 Ultra renders got the whole town laughing
These Oppo Find X8 Ultra renders got the whole town laughing
Grab the JBL Live 770NC at a new record-low price with this huge 43% discount
Grab the JBL Live 770NC at a new record-low price with this huge 43% discount
The Honor Magic 7 Pro's AI magic excels when it comes to upscaling and restoring old photos
The Honor Magic 7 Pro's AI magic excels when it comes to upscaling and restoring old photos
Bose fans, rejoice: the latest premium QuietComfort headphones are now a true bargain
Bose fans, rejoice: the latest premium QuietComfort headphones are now a true bargain
This premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 model gets a rare $351 discount with Amazon's epic deal
This premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 model gets a rare $351 discount with Amazon's epic deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless