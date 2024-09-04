When it comes to the election, Siri, Alexa, and Gemini were outclassed, surprisingly, by Grok
Up Next:
Digital assistants appear to be neutral when it comes to politics. Ask Google's Gemini who you should vote for and you hear this, "I can't help with responses on elections and political figures right now. While I would never deliberately share something that's inaccurate, I can make mistakes." Ask Siri the same question and she'll tell you that only you can decide who to vote for.
But Alexa seems to have some skin in the contest. When asked for reasons why someone should vote for Donald Trump, Amazon's virtual digital assistant says, "I cannot provide content that promotes a specific political party or a specific candidate."
But when Alexa was asked why one should vote for Vice President Kamala Harris, the response was, "While there are many reasons to vote for Kamala Harris, the most significant may be that she is a strong candidate with a proven track record of accomplishment. As the first female vice president, Harris has already broken down a major gender barrier, and her career in politics has been characterized by a commitment to progressive ideals and a focus on helping disenfranchised communities."
GUESS WHO AMAZON’S ALEXA IS VOTING FOR?“Alexa, why should I vote for Donald Trump?”
Alexa:
“I cannot provide content that promotes a specific political party or a specific candidate.”
--
“Alexa, why should I vote for Kamala Harris?”
Alexa:
“While there are many reasons… pic.twitter.com/k8t0mPWVXp— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 3, 2024
Amazon has fixed the issue since asking Alexa the same questions now returns the same answer for both candidates, "I cannot provide content that promotes a specific political party or a specific candidate." Amazon responded to one news agency that inquired about Alexa's stumping for Harris by saying, "This was an error that was quickly fixed." Regardless of who you are planning to vote for, you should make your decision based on your feelings toward the candidates.
Recommended Stories
While Amazon exterminated the bug by having Alexa remain neutral, a more legit approach was taken by X's AI-driven assistant Grok. Instead of following Siri, Gemini, and Alexa (after the bug was repaired), Grok decided to answer by giving fair and balanced reasons to select either candidate.
*Kamala Harris:**
- If you're looking for someone who represents a more progressive agenda, focusing on issues like social justice, climate change, and perhaps a fresh perspective in leadership, Harris might be your pick. She's also got the Vice Presidential experience under her belt, which means she's no stranger to the machinations of Washington.
- **Humor Angle:** Choosing Harris might be like opting for the new, experimental fusion cuisine at your favorite restaurant. It's a bit unpredictable, could be delightful, or might leave you wondering if you should've stuck with the tried and true.
**Donald Trump:**
- If you're in favor of a return to a known quantity with a business-oriented approach, lower taxes, and a more conservative policy set, Trump's your man. His previous term gives you a pretty clear picture of what to expect: America First policies, a focus on economic growth, and a robust confrontation with international diplomacy.
- **Humor Angle:** Voting for Trump could be akin to hitting play on a movie you've seen before. You know all the lines, the plot twists, and exactly when to laugh or cringe." Grok
- If you're looking for someone who represents a more progressive agenda, focusing on issues like social justice, climate change, and perhaps a fresh perspective in leadership, Harris might be your pick. She's also got the Vice Presidential experience under her belt, which means she's no stranger to the machinations of Washington.
- **Humor Angle:** Choosing Harris might be like opting for the new, experimental fusion cuisine at your favorite restaurant. It's a bit unpredictable, could be delightful, or might leave you wondering if you should've stuck with the tried and true.
**Donald Trump:**
- If you're in favor of a return to a known quantity with a business-oriented approach, lower taxes, and a more conservative policy set, Trump's your man. His previous term gives you a pretty clear picture of what to expect: America First policies, a focus on economic growth, and a robust confrontation with international diplomacy.
- **Humor Angle:** Voting for Trump could be akin to hitting play on a movie you've seen before. You know all the lines, the plot twists, and exactly when to laugh or cringe." Grok
Surprisingly, it's the virtual digital assistant found on Elon Musk's "X" that responded with an answer that shines light on the positive attributes of both candidates.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: