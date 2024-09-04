Digital assistants appear to be neutral when it comes to politics. Ask Google's Gemini who you should vote for and you hear this, "I can't help with responses on elections and political figures right now. While I would never deliberately share something that's inaccurate, I can make mistakes." Ask Siri the same question and she'll tell you that only you can decide who to vote for.





But Alexa seems to have some skin in the contest. When asked for reasons why someone should vote for Donald Trump, Amazon's virtual digital assistant says, "I cannot provide content that promotes a specific political party or a specific candidate."





But when Alexa was asked why one should vote for Vice President Kamala Harris, the response was, "While there are many reasons to vote for Kamala Harris, the most significant may be that she is a strong candidate with a proven track record of accomplishment. As the first female vice president, Harris has already broken down a major gender barrier, and her career in politics has been characterized by a commitment to progressive ideals and a focus on helping disenfranchised communities."



“Alexa, why should I vote for Donald Trump?”



Alexa:



“I cannot provide content that promotes a specific political party or a specific candidate.”



“Alexa, why should I vote for Kamala Harris?”



Alexa:



“While there are many reasons… pic.twitter.com/k8t0mPWVXp— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 3, 2024



Amazon has fixed the issue since asking Alexa the same questions now returns the same answer for both candidates, "I cannot provide content that promotes a specific political party or a specific candidate." Amazon responded to one news agency that inquired about Alexa's stumping for Harris by saying, "This was an error that was quickly fixed." Regardless of who you are planning to vote for, you should make your decision based on your feelings toward the candidates.



While Amazon exterminated the bug by having Alexa remain neutral, a more legit approach was taken by X's AI-driven assistant Grok. Instead of following Siri, Gemini, and Alexa (after the bug was repaired), Grok decided to answer by giving fair and balanced reasons to select either candidate.









Surprisingly, it's the virtual digital assistant found on Elon Musk's "X" that responded with an answer that shines light on the positive attributes of both candidates.

