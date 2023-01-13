Reserve the new Samsung flagship!
Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Don't miss your chance to reserve a Galaxy S23 early with a discount.

Internal Apple memo confirms that an iOS update is coming to fix an ugly iPhone 14 Pro bug

iOS Apple Software updates Display
1
Internal Apple memo confirms that an iOS update is coming to fix an ugly iPhone 14 Pro bug
Let's talk about bugs. No, not the crawly kind that you find on the bathroom floor and whack with a newspaper, a book, or a shoe. Let's be clear. If spraying Raid kills it dead (as the product's iconic tagline states on television commercials), it is not the type of bug that we want to discuss. Instead, the bugs that we care about are the kind you'll find mucking up software preventing a device like your phone from working the way it is supposed to.

These days, device owners turn to social media site Reddit when they want to show off bugs that are giving them fits. For example, last month we told you about some iPhone 14 Pro series users who were finding horizontal lines on their displays whenever they were awakened. At the time, an Apple Support member said, "We are aware of the issue and this is due to the drivers...It’s definitely a software issue and an update is expected to come soon."


Now, MacRumors is reporting that it has seen an internal Apple memo in which Apple confirms that the issue is software related and that an iOS update is arriving soon to exterminate the bug. In this memo, Apple writes that some iPhone 14 Pro series users "report that when they power on or unlock their phone, they briefly see horizontal lines flash across the screen." The memo adds that "Apple is aware of the issue and a software update is coming soon that will resolve the issue." 

The bug fix could arrive as part of an iOS 16.2.1 update, or Apple could wait a few weeks until it is expected to release iOS 16.3. It goes without saying (although we will say it anyway) that those with an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max would prefer to get rid of those lines as soon as possible.

The good news is that Apple does confirm that they are aware of the problem and that for those suffering with these lines, it will soon be a thing of the past.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Microsoft seemingly ends production on Surface Duo 2 and it's no longer available new
Microsoft seemingly ends production on Surface Duo 2 and it's no longer available new
“Boringly perfect” Galaxy S23 proves this is Samsung's Apple-style upgrade - a blessing in disguise?
“Boringly perfect” Galaxy S23 proves this is Samsung's Apple-style upgrade - a blessing in disguise?
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
These are most likely the final Galaxy S23 series colors, storage, and memory options
These are most likely the final Galaxy S23 series colors, storage, and memory options
More info about Samsung's dedicated chip for Galaxy handsets is coming soon
More info about Samsung's dedicated chip for Galaxy handsets is coming soon

Popular stories

Samsung inadvertently reveals Galaxy S23 release date and preorder gift
Samsung inadvertently reveals Galaxy S23 release date and preorder gift
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder reservations are live, score an S23 Ultra deal!
Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder reservations are live, score an S23 Ultra deal!
Samsung's jumbo-sized Galaxy Tab S7+ is A LOT of tablet for this super-low price
Samsung's jumbo-sized Galaxy Tab S7+ is A LOT of tablet for this super-low price
Apple's 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 beast is on sale at a huge $400 discount with 5G and 512GB storage
Apple's 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 beast is on sale at a huge $400 discount with 5G and 512GB storage
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless