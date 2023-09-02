Apple Watch X: The biggest reason to skip Apple Watch 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and Pixel Watch 2?

According to Gurman, Apple is aiming to make the Apple Watch thinner and slimmer , meaning this could potentially result in a larger display, which might even be of the brighter and more efficient microLED kind previously rumored to come to the Apple Watch in 2024-2025.

The alleged Apple Watch X is also rumored to bring a new kind of watch bands that (according to Gurman) would attach magnetically and free up valuable space in the chassis for other components currently taken up by the band cutouts. Of course, this would also make older Apple Watch bands incompatible with the alleged Apple Watch X.

In terms of health features, we haven’t heard any rumors just yet but Apple’s been working on bringing blood pressure monitoring to the Apple Watch for a while now, and it’d make sense if this comes with the alleged Apple Watch X, especially considering the company’s strong commitment to improving health and fitness features.

Apple Watch X should be really special if it’s going to be using the “X” name

Besides the new design, I’d like to see longer battery life on the alleged Apple Watch X; considering this one’s expected to be thinner and slimmer than its predecessors, this might involve a new battery technology that Apple will hopefully develop for the Apple Watch X





Fast charging and universal Qi wireless charging is something else I’d love to see on my first Apple Watch; considering smartwatches don’t last long on a single charge, these two features could be super useful - especially when traveling

I’d also like to see some more health tracking features on top of the rumored blood pressure monitoring like temperature sensors that can measure your body temperature on demand (currently, the Apple Watch 8 and Apple Watch Ultra can only take your temperature while you’re sleeping)

I know this isn’t happening but if for some reason Apple takes “crazy” requests… make it a circle

There’s something confusing about the future of Apple’s flagship smartwatch - is it going to be the Apple Watch Ultra or the alleged Apple Watch X?









In the end, I don’t know about you but there’s an interesting question that keeps popping up in my head…





Since it’s almost certain 2023 won’t be the year I’ll be buying a brand new Apple Watch (I might still get a refurbished old model, I guess), it might be more interesting to talk about the 10th anniversary of Apple's first smartwatch, which (weirdly) falls between 2024 and 2025.The obvious reason to expect an Apple Watch “X” in the first place is the 2017 "iPhone X", which was launched to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the ‌iPhone‌. However, apart from the “obvious”, we already have a leak/rumor coming from reliable tipster Mark Gurman who says Apple is planning a major redesign for the Apple Watch that will coincide with the 10th anniversary of the device.On a personal note, as a current Pixel Watch user waiting for the “perfect” Apple Watch to buy, I must say that if the Apple Watch X is a thing, then I’d like it to deliver some meaningful upgrades in areas that matter to me and most people. Especially if I’ll be spending over $500 for a watch…With both the “redesigned” Apple Watch X and Apple Watch Ultra (which should be in its 3rd iteration in 2024)... which one is going to be Apple’s flagship smartwatch? The easy answer might be “the more expensive Apple Watch”, but is it that simple?For the record, my money is also on the Apple Watch Ultra model but only thanks to the price argument. That being said, the Apple Watch Ultra is (technically) more of an enthusiast smartwatch (thanks to its adventure centric features), or simply one you buy if you have extra cash that you don’t mind spending.That being said, if people (no matter whether that’s the ‘target audience’ or not) are buying the $800/€1,000 Apple Watch Ultra (which they do), then this will be Apple’s flagship smartwatch, because that’s the one Apple will want to sell more of. What’s your two cents on this one?