Some Apple Watch Ultra users are complaining about "jelly scrolling"

According to some Apple Watch Ultra users, the display on the most expensive and premium Apple Watch model suffers from "jelly scrolling." This is the term used to denote a screen that refreshes noticeably slower on one half than on the other half. This creates an unsteady "wobbling effect" when a user scrolls through content on the timepiece's display quickly.







You might recall that about a year ago, when Apple released the iPad mini 6, in portrait orientation the right side of the display refreshed faster than the left side resulting in "jelly scrolling." Apple said that this was "normal behavior for LCD screens." The company added that these displays refresh line by line causing a small delay between the refreshing of both sides.





Some Reddit users posted that they had identified "jelly scrolling" on their Apple Watch Ultra. One Redditor with the handle "erehnigol" said that it was noticeable when scrolling on the notification screen. He added that he filmed the "jelly scrolling" effect in a slow-motion video. He also went to the Apple Store to check out the demo models. His comment about this? "It’s very subtle and I will forget what I just saw."





One Reddit subscriber by the name of "KanevX05" wrote, "Yes it's there but it is not an issue! The display refreshes from left to right which is why you see it. Just a design thing." That led the thread's original poster, "erehnigol," to conclude that "Yea. This is prolly the first Apple Watch that refreshes from left to right, like the iPad mini. Not a biggie."







Apple claimed that the "jelly scrolling" on the iPad mini 6 was normal behavior and so no update was ever disseminated. But a class action lawsuit filed in February against Apple accuses the company of selling the iPad mini 6 with a "known defect" meaning the "jelly scrolling." One strange thing about the Apple Watch Ultra is that the screen on the device is AMOLED, not LCD like the iPad mini 6.

Buy the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max now!



Apple iPhone 14 Pro The iPhone 14 Pro is available to order at AT&T with saving of up to $1,000 when signing a new contract and a trade-in of an eligible device. $1000 off (100%) Trade-in $0 $999 99 Buy at AT&T Apple iPhone 14 Pro Get the iPhone 14 Pro for free with Verizon too. The offer requires a trade-in and an instalment plan. Get a $200 gift card if you switch a line. Save $120 if you purchase together with an eligible smartwatch. $1000 off (100%) Trade-in $0 $999 99 Buy at Verizon Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max The iPhone 14 Pro Max is also available to order at AT&T with a carrier plan and savings of up to $1,000 when trading-in an eligible device. $1000 off (91%) $99 99 $1099 99 Buy at AT&T Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max You can get the iPhone 14 Pro Max for $99.99 with Verizon too. Just trade-in an eligible device and get an instalment plan. Receive a $200 gift card if you switch a line. Save $120 if you purchase together with an eligible smartwatch. $1000 off (91%) $99 99 $1099 99 Buy at Verizon





We don't expect Apple to make a big deal about this just as it didn't respond last year to the "jelly scrolling" on the iPad mini 6. The question is how will the consumers who spent $799 on the Apple Watch Ultra respond to what they might perceive to be a defect with the watch. Two factors that might make "jelly scrolling" more noticeable on the timepiece are the larger screen size and the brighter display of the Apple Watch Ultra.