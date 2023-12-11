Amazon is now running the mother of all Apple Watch Ultra 2 sales

Apple Watch Ultra 2





Forget the "what if", because that's precisely how things stand at Amazon today, where arguably the Forget the "what if", because that's precisely how things stand at Amazon today, where arguably the best Apple smartwatch money can buy in late 2023 goes for $100 off its $799 list price in a couple of different versions. We're talking about one with a blue alpine loop and another that pairs this bad boy's ultra-tough titanium case with a green/grey trail loop.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Titanium Case, Alpine Loop, Multiple Colors $100 off (13%) Buy at Amazon





In both cases you have to manually apply a $50 coupon to your product before adding it to your cart, with a separate $50 discount showing up right from the start. A few other Apple Watch Ultra 2 models are currently on sale for 70 bucks under their regular price, which is also a very rare and undeniably attractive deal you should absolutely consider taking advantage of if the two aforementioned color combinations don't fit your style.





There's obviously no telling how long these Black Friday and Cyber Monday-beating discounts will last, and especially if you want the cheaper-than-ever rugged wearable to arrive on your doorstep before Christmas, you should probably hurry and place your order as soon as possible.





very impressive, with stellar battery life, top-notch durability, excellent screen quality, and pretty much all of the best health monitoring tools under the sun. Compared to its predecessor, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is now only slightly costlier... in addition to only slightly more powerful, brighter, and overall handier. That Double Tap gesture is quite possibly its most important upgrade, but that's in large part because the first-gen Apple Watch Ultra was alreadyimpressive, with stellar battery life, top-notch durability, excellent screen quality, and pretty much all of the best health monitoring tools under the sun.