The Apple Watch Series 9 is a no-miss through this sweet Best Buy deal
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Finding the perfect gift may not be as challenging as you think, so long as you’re eyeing the highly capable Apple Watch Series 9. Best Buy lets you save as much as $70 on this fantastic wearable. Needless to say, that’s more than generous for a product bearing the Apple logo. If you agree, pull the trigger on this sweet offer while you can.
The Apple Watch Series 9 also allows you to take an ECG anytime. It also records your steps and workout activities, gives you an insight into your sleep performance, and many more. Let’s not forget that this bad boy also boasts several SOS-detection sensors designed to keep you safe wherever you are.
Then again, arguably the most intriguing feature this smartwatch offers, as some probably recall, is the new super-handy gesture control feature. It’s, of course, the ability to control your watch without even touching it. If that’s something you look for in a wearable, we definitely suggest you consider adding it to your tech collection.
We should note that Best Buy’s deal applies to the model 41mm case and GPS connectivity. However, the merchant allows you to pick whichever paintjob you like and still grab the discount. To top it off, you can get additional savings when you select the trade-in option and spare your old wearable. The maximum trade-in credit Best Buy offers right now is $235, bringing your total savings to as much as $305.
Equipped with a faster chip, the Apple Watch Series 9 gives you an enhanced performance over the previous model, but that’s to be expected. Easily one of the best smartwatches in 2023, this puppy sports quite the sensor-heavy design. It keeps all your important health and fitness metrics on track. The wearable also supports Siri’s latest health features, allowing you to check out or record vital health-related information using just your voice.
Although the battery life remains unchanged (that’s right, you still get that 18 hours of use between charges), we believe that’s not half bad – after all, the wearable is pretty feature-heavy. All things considered, the Apple Watch Series 9 should be a worthwhile investment most Apple fans are happy to make. If you want to get it at a lower price, know that now’s the time to take advantage of Best Buy’s awesome offer.
Things that are NOT allowed: