Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $1,020 off the new device with a trade-in when you make a reservation.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is alive, well, and handsomely discounted in the new year

Deals
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Apple Watch Series 9 is alive, well, and handsomely discounted in the new year
While Apple's smartwatch-related legal troubles are not finished for good just yet, it's probably no secret that you can easily find the company's Series 9 and Ultra wearables at a whole bunch of third-party retailers. Even better, some of those sellers seem to be taking advantage of the unusually high levels of attention these already popular devices are receiving of late, offering substantial discounts to further boost their attractiveness... while they're still around.

Amazon, for instance, is currently charging a whopping $100 less than usual for a cellular-enabled Apple Watch Series 9 with a small 41mm case. We're talking about a very specific version of arguably one of the greatest smartwatches money can buy right now, available in a "midnight" color with a matching sport loop and normally priced at $499.

Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm)

GPS + Cellular, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Midnight Aluminum Case, Midnight Sport Loop
$100 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Although not completely unprecedented, this hot new $100 discount is not something you can claim just every other day at every other major US retailer, and if recent history (and common sense) are any indication, the deal will almost certainly go away in the very near future.

Bargain hunters might remember that they haven't been able to save more than a Benjamin on any Series 9 models during the recently concluded holiday shopping season, which obviously makes this killer New Year promotion that much harder to resist.

Don't like the "boring" midnight shade, sport loop, or 41mm case size of this particular smartwatch sold at an excellent discount for an undoubtedly limited time here? We're afraid you'll have to settle for humbler savings of around 50 bucks as far as all other variants are concerned right now. Or you can always wait and hope to see the $100 price cut spread to the entire Apple Watch Series 9 lineup, which may or may not happen by the time the Series 10 inevitably comes out in the fall. Your call!
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple did something last year that it hadn't done since 2009
Apple did something last year that it hadn't done since 2009
Photos show major defect on the rear glass panel of an iPhone 15 Pro
Photos show major defect on the rear glass panel of an iPhone 15 Pro
Much like the Pixel 8, the Galaxy S24 could turn out to be not powerful enough for all on-device AI tasks
Much like the Pixel 8, the Galaxy S24 could turn out to be not powerful enough for all on-device AI tasks
Carl Pei teases a new Nothing with a Pokémon: Is that the Phone 2a?
Carl Pei teases a new Nothing with a Pokémon: Is that the Phone 2a?
Best New Year's Eve deals: smashing discounts on Google Pixel, Motorola, and many more
Best New Year's Eve deals: smashing discounts on Google Pixel, Motorola, and many more
The vanilla Redmi Note 13 tipped to start at $250 for a 6/128GB configuration
The vanilla Redmi Note 13 tipped to start at $250 for a 6/128GB configuration
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless