The Apple Watch Series 9 is alive, well, and handsomely discounted in the new year





Amazon, for instance, is currently charging a whopping $100 less than usual for a cellular-enabled Amazon, for instance, is currently charging a whopping $100 less than usual for a cellular-enabled Apple Watch Series 9 with a small 41mm case. We're talking about a very specific version of arguably one of the greatest smartwatches money can buy right now, available in a "midnight" color with a matching sport loop and normally priced at $499.

Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm) GPS + Cellular, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Midnight Aluminum Case, Midnight Sport Loop $100 off (20%) Buy at Amazon





Although not completely unprecedented, this hot new $100 discount is not something you can claim just every other day at every other major US retailer, and if recent history (and common sense) are any indication, the deal will almost certainly go away in the very near future.





Bargain hunters might remember that they haven't been able to save more than a Benjamin on any Series 9 models during the recently concluded holiday shopping season, which obviously makes this killer New Year promotion that much harder to resist.





Don't like the "boring" midnight shade, sport loop, or 41mm case size of this particular smartwatch sold at an excellent discount for an undoubtedly limited time here? We're afraid you'll have to settle for humbler savings of around 50 bucks as far as all other variants are concerned right now. Or you can always wait and hope to see the $100 price cut spread to the entire Apple Watch Series 9 lineup, which may or may not happen by the time the Series 10 inevitably comes out in the fall. Your call!